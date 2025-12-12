I'm not going to lie, folks: it's been one heck of a week for 44-year-old NC State fans. And 44-year-olds in general, thanks to Philip Rivers -- an actual grandfather -- returning to play professional football with the Indianapolis Colts.

Almost everyone seems to embrace his return, even if the embrace is skeptical. Whimsically, I would remind everyone that it's a great example of how it's never too late to reinvent yourself, no matter what your path is in life. Personally, I want him to win, and actually think he will, despite the very difficult schedule the Colts face. He wouldn't be doing this if he didn't think it could work to some degree.

Anyway, enough philosophical waxing. Sprinkle on the Colts money line if you're so inclined to feel young again, but in the meantime, let's find some winners for Week 15.

We swept our picks last week and banged a 3-1 anytime touchdown scorer in Blake Corum, so let's stay hot with these picks at DraftKings. As always, feel free to parlay the props and anytime touchdown scorers.

Best bets

The thing about Jordan Love that's always been true is he's very streaky. But when he's got a good streak going, watch the heck out, because he can get as hot as any quarterback on the planet. He's on a good run right now in the back end of the season, which has generally been a thing for him in his career.

So I'm very much willing to back Love in this spot, despite facing a very tough Denver defense in a difficult spot. The Packers can, obviously, match the Broncos in terms of defensive intensity here and might (probably) have a better defense than the Broncos do.

It's looking like Josh Jacobs will miss this game, which is a little alarming, but Emmanuel Wilson filled in adequately last time Jacobs missed time. This is basically us believing Love will perform better against a great defense than Bo Nix will against a great defense.

Bills -120 at Patriots

The Bills lost to the Patriots in Buffalo already this season, so most people are probably surprised to see them favored in New England. Well, I'm not!

Now, I'm not suggesting this is free money, because the Patriots are a very good football team. I'm taking the money line because it's a perfectly reasonable price and because I do believe it could be a close game.

But when these two teams met earlier in the year, the Bills turned the ball over a ton and gave New England points off those turnovers. The Buffalo defense isn't great, but it's flashed in big spots at various points this season and I think it shows up on Sunday.

We're also going to get some hero ball from Josh Allen, who is looking to really get involved in the MVP conversation.

Panthers -2.5 at Saints

What could possibly go wrong here?! The Panthers already lost to the Saints once this season, and now they're headed to New Orleans as favorites.

But the keys here for me are the bye week the Panthers just had and Carolina knowing the Tampa Bay lost on Thursday.

There might have been some inclination to look past this game and focus on the two matchups with Tampa Bay coming up. Those are still huge, of course, and will determine the division. But beating the Saints would give the Panthers a ton of wiggle room.

New Orleans will want to play spoiler, but I fully expect Carolina to come out fired up and to fly around on defense against a Saints team that could be overmatched. Bryce Young needs to have a great game here, but I actually think he'll step up and get some scores early in the passing game before Carolina finishes it off with the rushing attack.

Week 15 NFL player props

Ja'Marr Chase Over 91.5 receiving yards

Monster number here, but I don't care -- I'd alt this up to like 150, honestly. Chase's historical numbers against Baltimore are insane (he has the most receiving yards versus any opponent since 2021, around 125 yards per game) and I think he will live up to the hype this week.

Joe Burrow made waves with his bellyaching about not having fun, and what's more fun for Burrow than throwing the ball to Chase? Big game coming for both of them.

Brian Thomas Jr. Over 42.5 receiving yards

The hype around Thomas before the season was so strong he ended up going in the first two rounds in Fantasy football. He hasn't lived up to that hype at all.

But since returning from a multi-week absence, during which people kind of gave up on him, he's been sneaky great. His catch rate is up and he got six targets last week.

Trevor Lawrence and Liam Coen know if they want to win this division and make any kind of playoff run whatsoever, they need Thomas maxing out his potential, so I think they continue to get him involved in this one. We can hit this Over on one throw.

George Kittle Over 59.5 receiving yards

Kittle probably has to get to this number early, as we could see the 49ers park the bus and feed Christian McCaffrey (or more likely Brian Robinson with McCaffrey banged up), but I think it's very likely Kittle's the primary beneficiary of the passing attack early on.

This Titans defense is bad and just gave up a monster game to Harold Fannin, Jr., plus a touchdown and some chunk plays to Brenton Strange the week before.

Kittle thrives late in the season, and San Francisco has an overmatched opponent on the other side as it pushes for the playoffs. Big Kittle game coming.

Anytime touchdown scorer props

Josh Allen anytime TD

The KISS principle applies here. We're backing the Bills in large part because Josh Allen is a superhuman. Allen knows the importance of this game. The Pats claim the division if Bufflao loses.

He's going to lay it all on the line, and that will include running the football near the goal line. December is when he explodes as a rusher and how he won MVP last year.

I wouldn't be afraid of his two touchdown prop either, honestly.

Jaxson Dart anytime TD

The Giants are making a point of Jaxson Dart not running, but I'm not sure he can help himself. He's getting a Commanders defense that just isn't very good in this spot, which should mean at least a couple of red-zone opportunities for carries.

This feels like a big week for QBs to lay it on the line with rushing and while Dart has definitely been told to protect himself, I don't think a bootleg look or a scramble up the middle near the end zone is necessarily a bad thing for the rookie.

I kind of think this could be the week that Dart gets Mike Kafka the full-time job in New York.

Jalen Hurts anytime TD

We get a bad Raiders team and a desperate Eagles team with a quarterback and an offense under pressure in this game. That should mean lots of Jalen Hurts doing what he does best and Tush Pushing it.

If they get near the goal line, I fully expect some designed runs for Hurts outside of the standard Brotherly Shove, and obviously any pass interference call in the end zone is going to result in immediate and multiple looks for a touchdown.

Parlay the three J's together for a nice price on some quarterback touchdowns and get your kids something nice for Christmas.