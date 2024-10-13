The 2024 NFL season has brought a bundle of surprises, from the Minnesota Vikings matching the Kansas City Chiefs with a perfect 5-0 start to the Cincinnati Bengals stumbling at the bottom of the AFC North despite an explosive return to action from Joe Burrow. Oftentimes, there seems no such thing as a "safe bet" on the weekly NFL calendar, but we're still here to help forecast what's ahead.

We've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Jaguars at Bears

Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Open: Jaguars -1, O/U 46.5

SportsLine's Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and it's up to $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated picks since its inception. In Week 6, we can tell you the model is projecting a 25-21 win for the Bears, who secure the straight-up victory in nearly 60% of simulations. The Jaguars are coming off their first win of the season, but they've struggled mightily on the defensive side of the ball. Catch the full SportsLine projection for this matchup, plus other Week 6 picks, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Bears (-2) Jaguars Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Jaguars Bears

Cardinals at Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Packers -4.5, O/U 47.5

"Arizona's been a fun team this year and their pace so far in terms of scoring has been impressive. Kyler Murray didn't do a ton after a 50+ yard scamper against San Francisco, but I'd expect him to be a little more productive in this matchup, especially with Trey McBride operating as a fully functional target hog. The Packers have looked sharp on offense all season and should be capable of some explosive plays in this matchup with Jordan Love rounding into full health. Jayden Reed is an absolute monster and Dontayvion Wicks can't play any worse! Big points coming."

CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson likes the Over to hit in this matchup. Check out the rest of his Week 6 best bets and predictions right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Packers (-5.5) Packers Packers Cardinals Packers Cardinals Packers Packers Cardinals

Colts at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Colts -2, O/U 45

SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus to forecast each week of NFL action, and he's now gone 84-57-3 (59.6%) with weekly Vegas contest picks dating to 2022. We can tell you Hartstein loves the Titans to cover against the Colts: "Over the last 42 plays of their loss to Jacksonville, the Colts gave up 419 yards, nearly 10 yards a play. This is the ultimate get-right spot for a Titans offense that is sticking with Will Levis," he told SportsLine. Check out his full breakdown and prediction right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Titans (-2.5) Titans Titans Titans Colts Colts Titans Colts Titans

Texans at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Texans -4.5, O/U 42.5

"Drake Maye will get the start for the lowly Patriots, but did you know rookie quarterbacks have covered and won seven straight starts? Also, 7+ point underdogs are an incredible 7-2 straight-up this season, which is easily the best record by 7+ point underdogs in a five-week span since 1970. For reference, 7+ point underdogs went 15-50 in 2023. The Patriots don't have an offensive line or skill weapons who are raking in Pro Bowl votes, but the Texans just lost Nico Collins for at least four games, while Joe Mixon and three starting offensive linemen missed practice Wednesday. New England keeps it close."

CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani thinks Houston will come away with the "W," but not in runaway fashion. Check out his full analysis, plus more Week 6 best bets, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans (-7) at Patriots Patriots Patriots Texans Texans Texans Texans Texans Patriots

Buccaneers at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Saints -1, O/U 42

"This is a bad spot for the Saints. On top of Derek Carr being banged up, New Orleans is preparing for a key divisional matchup on a short week against a Buccaneers club that is coming off a mini-bye week after playing last Thursday. Baker Mayfield has been playing at an extremely high level this season and is 9-2 ATS as the Bucs starter on the road. The rest advantage and sting of dropping an overtime game to Atlanta in Week 5 should give Tampa Bay the juice it needs to go on the road and come away with a win."

CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan is all about Tampa Bay in this one. Catch his full Week 6 breakdown, with best bets and picks for all the key matchups, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Buccaneers (-3.5) at Saints Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Saints Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Browns at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Eagles -3, O/U 46.5

SportsLine's Projection Model enters Week 6 on a 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Forecasting the safest survivor pool picks for this weekend, we can tell you the model is shying away from the Eagles, even though Philadelphia is the biggest favorite of the week. Philly allowed a season-high 33 points in its last contest, while Cleveland has fared surprisingly well in the red zone. While the Eagles are projected to win in well over 60% of simulations, the model is saving Philadelphia for another week. Find a full breakdown on top survivor options over at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Eagles (-9.5) Eagles Browns Browns Eagles Browns Eagles Eagles Eagles

Commanders at Ravens

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Ravens -6.5, O/U 49.5

"Look, I don't want to take anything away from what the Commanders have done -- Jayden Daniels has been awesome and Washington finally has a franchise quarterback -- but I have to say, I'm not completely sold on them just yet. Their four wins have come against four teams that are a combined 6-14. They haven't beaten a team that currently has a winning record and their defense is wildly inconsistent. ... I can't pick against the Ravens and that's also because Lamar Jackson never loses to NFC teams. Over the course of his career, he's 21-1 against the NFC, a record that includes nine straight wins."

CBS Sports writer John Breech respects Washington's rise, but he's all in on Baltimore to halt the Commanders' hype train. Catch all his Week 6 predictions right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Commanders at Ravens (-6.5) Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Commanders Ravens Commanders

Chargers at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Chargers -2.5, O/U 42.5

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings forecasts each and every matchup of the season. For Week 6, the AI PickBot projects the Broncos to cover as 3-point home underdogs against the Chargers. Justin Herbert is still battling a sprained right ankle that he tweaked in a loss to the Chiefs and could have limited mobility this week even after a bye. That's not ideal against a Denver defense that ranks second in points allowed and third in yards allowed. Check out the full rundown of AI-enhanced picks right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-3) at Broncos Chargers Broncos Chargers Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Chargers

Steelers at Raiders



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Steelers -1, O/U 43.5

"Aidan O'Connell is taking over for Gardner Minshew, who was benched last week. He will be facing a good Pittsburgh defense. The Steelers will counter with Justin Fields, who needs a good game to quiet the critics and the Russell Wilson talk. I think Fields will outplay O'Connell to win this for the Raiders."

CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco doesn't buy the notion that Antonio Pierce's latest quarterback shuffle will spark a big turnaround for Las Vegas. Find all Prisco's Week 6 predictions right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Steelers (-3) at Raiders Steelers Raiders Steelers Raiders Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers

Lions at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Lions -3, O/U 50.5

"Dallas needed a last-second touchdown to beat a wildly inefficient Steelers offense on Sunday night. In Week 6, the Cowboys get a much more finely tuned opponent in the Lions, who will enter AT&T Stadium as the road favorites. Under Dan Campbell, the Lions are 6-2 ATS as a road favorite. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are 0-4 ATS in their last four home games. It's also worth noting the rest advantage that Detroit will have over the Cowboys as it's coming off the bye. The Lions are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games following the bye week."

All signs point to a decisive Detroit victory, according to CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan. You can find all his Week 6 picks and best bets right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions (-3) at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Lions Cowboys Lions Lions Lions Cowboys

Falcons at Panthers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Open: Falcons -3, O/U 42.5

The Projection Model at SportsLine has ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks, and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. For Week 6, we can tell you the model likes the Falcons to cover the spread versus the Panthers well over 50% of the time, making Atlanta one of the stronger plays for this weekend. Catch SportsLine's full breakdown of recommended picks right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons (-6) at Panthers Falcons Panthers Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Panthers

Bengals at Giants

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Bengals -5.5, O/U 44

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, R.J. White has twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. He's also got a pulse on the Giants, going 52-27 (+2176) on his last 79 picks involving New York. Does he like Daniel Jones and Co. to give the defensively challenged Bengals trouble in prime time? You can find his complete breakdown and prediction for this contest right here at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-3.5) at Giants Bengals Giants Bengals Bengals Giants Bengals Giants Giants

Bills at Jets

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Open: Jets -1.5, O/U 46.5

SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is 154-124-9 making NFL picks the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players (every bet 1 unit). He's also got a firm handle on the Bills, going 41-27-4 (+1162) on his last 72 picks involving Buffalo. Does he think the Jets' sudden coaching changes, axing Robert Saleh and replacing Nathaniel Hackett as the offensive play-caller, will propel Aaron Rodgers and Co. to a prime-time win over their AFC East rivals? Find his full analysis and prediction right here.