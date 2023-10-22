Heading into Week 7, there are a lot of players with injuries to keep an eye on. As to whether they will play or not is still up in the air.

As far as quarterbacks go, Chicago Bears' Justin Fields is dealing with with a thumb injury, Las Vegas Raiders' Jimmy Garoppolo has a back injury, and New York Giants' Daniel Jones' recovery from his neck injury still does not have a timeline. Deshaun Watson is expected to start for the Browns.

Beyond the guys lining up under center, a number of backfields have taken a hit in recent weeks, specifically in Los Angeles with the Rams and in Detroit with the Lions.

Needless to say, there is a lot to keep up with. We have all the information you need as the injury reports and game designations roll in for Week 7.

Here is a look at what each team is dealing with as far as injuries are concerned:

Falcons at Buccaneers (-2.5)

Falcons : No injuries to report.

: No injuries to report. Buccaneers: NT Vita Vea (foot), OLB Anthony Nelson (concussion) QUESTIONABLE

The Falcons have a clean slate on the injury front with no players listed on the final report.

Vita Vea was upgraded to a limited participant during Friday's practice after not participating on Thursday, signaling that he's trending in a positive direction. Anthony Nelson practiced fully throughout the week, but will need to clear concussion protocol before being eligible to play. Linebacker Lavonte David and wideout Mike Evans were both given rest days on Friday and carry no designation for this matchup.

Raiders (-2.5) at Bears

The Raiders officially ruled Jimmy Garoppolo out for this game due to a back injury. Veteran Brian Hoyer will start in his absence. After being limited on Wednesday and Thursday, Jakorian Bennett was downgraded to a nonparticipant during Friday practice and subsequently has been ruled out. Davante Adams (shoulder) was a full participant and pass rusher Maxx Crosby (knee, thumb) was limited, and neither have a designation for this game.

The Bears officially have ruled out Justin Fields for Week 7 due to his right thumb injury. That leads to undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent being the starter at home against the Raiders. Elsewhere, Jaquan Brisker popped up on the injury report as a limited participant on Friday due to a groin injury which has him questionable.

Browns (-3) at Colts

Cleveland has officially listed Watson as questionable, but the quarterback was able to practice fully on Friday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski also acknowledge that Deshaun Watson "looked good" so that's further indication that he could make his return Sunday. If not, P.J. Walker would get the start at quarterback.

Neither Kylen Granson nor Braden Smith were able to practice this week, so seeing them ruled out on Friday shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Alec Pierce did practice fully on Friday, which is a positive sign for his status for Sunday.

Commanders (-2.5) at Giants

The Commanders come into Week 7 with no players listed on the injury report, meaning their roster is completely healthy.

Daniel Jones was limited throughout the week of practice and the Giants are now officially listing him as questionable for Week 7, though he's considered a long shot to suit up, per ESPN. Jones missed last week due to a neck injury and if he's unable to go on Sunday, Tyrod Taylor would again get the start at quarterback. Whoever is under center, they'll again be dealing with a depleted offensive line. Despite being listed as questionable, tackle Evan Neal did not practice Friday after being limited on Thursday. On a more positive note, running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) was removed from the injury report.

Lions at Ravens (-3)

The Lions backfield takes center stage as they wrap up the week of practice. Detroit officially ruled David Montgomery out and have Craig Reynolds listed as questionable. While that drastically thins out that position group, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs -- who missed the past two games due to a hamstring injury -- does not carry a designation, meaning he will return in Week 7. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta was upgraded to a full participant during Friday's practice and doesn't carry a designation.

Kevon Seymour and Marcus Williams couldn't get on the practice field this week and have now been ruled out. After missing Thursday's practice due to an illness, cornerback Ronald Darby was back as a full participant on Friday and carries no designation.

Bills (-8.5) at Patriots

Buffalo ruled out Ed Oliver and Quintin Morris after they were both unable to practice this week. While Cam Lewis is listed as questionable, he was upgraded to a full participant on Friday, which is an encouraging development for his status vs. New England on Sunday. Fellow cornerback Kaiir Elam was limited throughout the week of practice with an ankle injury, but carries no designation on the final injury report. The Bills also placed running back Damien Harris on injured reserve after suffering a neck injury last week vs. the Giants.

The Patriots have the biggest injury report of any team heading into Week 7 with a total of 19 players listed. They've ruled out Riley Reiff, Josh Uche and Keion White after they were unable to practice on Friday. The club did get some positive news surrounding Hunter Henry as the tight end was upgraded to a limited participant on Friday after missing Thursday's session with an ankle injury. Safety Jabrill Peppers (knee) was taken off the final injury report.

Cardinals at Seahawks (-7.5)

The Cardinals ruled out Kyler Murray (knee) for this game, but the story of the week was the quarterback opening up his practice window after his ACL tear last season. While Murray is still sidelined, Budda Baker could be making his return after his practice window was also opened up this week as he is listed as questionable.

The Seahawks took wideout Tyler Lockett off of the injury report after he was limited throughout the week with a hamstring injury. DK Metcalf had missed the first two practices of the week with a rib and hip injury, but the club is still putting him in a position to play by listing him as questionable.

Steelers at Rams (-3)

The Steelers not only ruled out tight end Pat Freiermuth for Week 7 after he aggravated his hamstring injury during Thursday's practice, but also placed him on injured reserve as the tight end will miss a minimum of four games. He initially suffered the injury in Week 4 and that looming return has been put on pause. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh did see the return of T.J. Watt to practice in full capacity after he did not participant on Thursday with what the team listed as a heel injury. He carries no designation and will play Sunday in Los Angeles.

Kyren Williams was officially ruled out and the Rams followed that up by placing the running back on injured reserve Saturday due to his ankle injury. Aaron Donald was a nonparticipant during Friday's practice but he was merely given a rest day and does not carry any designation, meaning he will play Sunday.

Chargers at Chiefs (-5.5)

Derwin James Jr. is trending in the wrong direction to wrap up the week. He was downgraded to a nonparticipant during Friday's session after popping up on Thursday as a limited participant due to an ankle injury. Amen Ogbongbemiga also did not practice Friday, which doesn't bode well for his prospects to play Week 7 either.

Kansas City is largely healthy heading into Week 7. The lone player ruled out is Justin Watson, who did not practice throughout the week with an elbow injury. On Friday, the team did add corner Jaylen Watson to the injury report after he was limited due to a thigh injury that now has him questionable for Sunday.

Packers (-1) at Broncos

It sure doesn't look like the Packers are coming off a bye week, listing 10 players on their final injury report. De'Vondre Campbell is the only player who was listed as doubtful as the nine other were questionable. The two out of that group to monitor heading into Sunday are Jaire Alexander and Elgton Jenkins, who both did not practice Friday.

The only player listed on Denver's injury report is tight end Greg Dulcich, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the entire week of practice. Safety Justin Simmons was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but was a full participant on Friday and carries no injury designation.

Dolphins at Eagles (-2.5)

The lone player ruled out for Miami is Jalen Ramsey, who was just brought off of injured reserve this week so that isn't a total surprise. Outside of Ramsey, every questionable player for the Dolphins was at least able to practice in limited capacity on Friday. In the case of Nik Needham, he was a full participant.

Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, who had been dealing with an ankle injury throughout the week, was a full participant during Friday's session and has no injury designation, meaning he'll play on Sunday night. The lone players that Philadelphia will hold out both reside in the secondary with Reed Blankenship and Bradley Roby both unable to practice Friday. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ankle), tight end Dallas Goedert (groin), and wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) were limited during the final practice of the week, but carry no designation so they have the green light as well.

49ers (-6.5) at Vikings (Monday)

49ers : WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) OUT; LT Trent Williams (ankle) DOUBTFUL; RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique), LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

: WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) OUT; LT Trent Williams (ankle) DOUBTFUL; RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique), LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE Vikings: G Ezra Cleveland (foot) OUT; CB Akayleb Evans (oblique), WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

San Francisco won't have wide receiver Deebo Samuel for the next two weeks due to a shoulder injury, while running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique) is listed as questionable for Monday's game. Left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) is doubtful.

The Vikings won't have Justin Jefferson, who's on injured reserve, but should be relatively healthy otherwise for their game against the Niners.