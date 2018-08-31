NFL will reportedly not finalize new national anthem policy by Week 1

Discussions between the NFL and NFLPA are still ongoing, but it is not expected that the sides will have agreed on a new national anthem policy by the start of the season. According to a report from ESPN.com's Dan Graziano, however, talks are still ongoing and there is optimism that an agreement will eventually be reached.

Members of the NFLPA's executive committee met with select owners earlier this week to discuss the policy. In a joint statement Monday, the sides labeled those talks "productive" while noting they "remain committed to working together on solutions." Sources familiar with that meeting told Graziano that as the talks continue, each side is curious to see how the other handles issues that arise moving forward, such as whether players will continue protesting during the anthem, what owners and/or the league will do, and if President Donald Trump continues to mention it.

According to Graziano's ESPN colleague, Kevin Seifert, it's possible the policy that had been in place through the 2017 season will remain in place until the league and players agree on a new one.

Presumably, this means 2017 policy — expected but not required to stand during national anthem — remains in place. May policy (stand or locker room) remains on hold. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) August 31, 2018

The NFL's owners had previously approved a new policy back in May, but that policy was met with almost immediate pushback by players. (It was also met with pushback from the president, making it clear that the owners' attempts at appeasement did not and likely would not work.) As it was written, the new rule called for all players and personnel to "show respect for the flag and the anthem" and calling for teams to be fined if any players or personnel kneeled or sat while the anthem was played. The rule also would've allowed players to stay in the locker room during the national anthem if they didn't want to be on the field.

In mid-July, the NFL and NFLPA made a joint announcement that the policy had been put on hold. (Also put on hold was the grievance the NFLPA filed against the NFL for pushing through a new policy with zero input from the players themselves.)

The NFL and NFLPA, through recent discussions, have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue. In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA's grievance and on the NFL's anthem policy. No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing. The NFL and NFLPA reflect the great values of America, which are repeatedly demonstrated by the many players doing extraordinary work in communities across our country to promote equality, fairness and justice. Our shared focus will remain on finding a solution to the anthem issue through mutual, good faith commitments, outside of litigation.

Discussions about a new policy have been ongoing since that point, and the league and players have made several announcements to that effect, but there have to date been very few details about what a revised new policy might entail.