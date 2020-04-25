Panthers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Carolina's Round 4-7 selections

The Panthers made their first draft pick of the Matt Rhule era on Thursday, bringing in big defensive lineman Derrick Brown to lead the charge up front on the Carolina defense. The defensive makeover continued on Day 2 with two picks that our experts believe were some of the best value picks in either round. The Panthers are faster and more physical and it's going to show right away. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

Carolina Panthers 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 7 DL Derrick Brown, Auburn A+ 2 38 DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State A 2 64* S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois A 4 113



* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

