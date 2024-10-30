The Carolina Panthers are staying with Bryce Young for their upcoming Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Young is staying in the lineup despite Andy Dalton's return to practice following a car accident that involved his entire family last week. Dalton sprained his thumb during the accident. Young started in Dalton's place during last Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Denver Broncos.

When asked about his decision, Panthers first-year head coach Dave Canales said that he wants to give Dalton another week to recover from his injury. He did not say who will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward.

This past Sunday was Young's first start since Week 2. He went 24 of 37 for 224 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Young developed an immediate rapport with wideout Jalen Coker, as the two connected four times for 78 yards and a score.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Young was benched after he and the Panthers struggled during the season's first two games. During those contests, Young went a combined 31 of 56 passing for 245 yards with no touchdowns and three picks. He was also sacked six times as the Panthers were outscored by a combined score of 73-13 in losses to the Saints and Chargers.

Young started all but one of the Panthers' games as a rookie, going 2-14 while completing just under 60% of his passes. He did throw just 10 interceptions and had more touchdown passes (11) than picks during his rookie season.

Young and the offense started off slowly this season, which promoted Canales to make the surprising decision to switch to Dalton, a 14-year veteran who is the middle of his second season with the franchise. Dalton led the Panthers to their only win of the season in Week 3, but the team has since followed up that win with five consecutive defeats.

Like Carolina, New Orleans is also looking to snap a lengthy losing streak. The Saints started 2-0 but have since lost six straight games. The last three losses have come with rookie Spencer Rattler under center with Derek Carr out with an injury, but the veteran is expected back this week.

The Panthers may also have rookie running back Jonathon Brooks in the lineup for Sunday's game. Brooks has not played this year as he has been continuing his recovery from an ACL injury suffered during his final season at Texas.