With their playoff hopes long gone, the New Orleans Saints can nonetheless play the role of spoiler Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers.

One of the NFL's biggest surprises, Carolina (7-6) is coming off an impressive 31-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams. And while they are still on the outside looking in on the NFC playoff picture, the Panthers now control their own playoff destiny in the NFC South thanks to the Buccaneers' loss to the Falcons on Thursday night.

Speaking of the Buccaneers, New Orleans (3-10) upset them last week on the strength of a defense that held Tampa Bay to just 3 of 13 on third down. Ironically, this was the Saints' first win since they defeated the Panthers back in Week 10.

Here's how you can follow Sunday's action, already with a full breakdown and a prediction of how things might play out.

Where to watch Panthers vs. Saints live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 14 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 14 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: FOX

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Panthers -3, O/U 40.5 (via DraftKings)

Panthers vs. Saints: Need to know

Week 10 rematch. The Saints recorded a 17-7 win over the Panthers five weeks ago. After an early touchdown by Rico Dowdle, the Panthers never scored again as the Saints scored 17 consecutive points. Both of the Saints touchdowns came on passes by rookie Tyler Shough, who set season-highs that day with 282 yards and a 70.4 completion percentage.

The Saints recorded a 17-7 win over the Panthers five weeks ago. After an early touchdown by Rico Dowdle, the Panthers never scored again as the Saints scored 17 consecutive points. Both of the Saints touchdowns came on passes by rookie Tyler Shough, who set season-highs that day with 282 yards and a 70.4 completion percentage. Saints stingy defense. New Orleans' defense held the Panthers to just 175 yards in Week 10. They were especially stingy against the run as they held Dowdle to just 53 yards on 18 carries. They also recorded four sacks of Bryce Young, whose forgettable day included an interception to defensive back Alontae Taylor.

New Orleans' defense held the Panthers to just 175 yards in Week 10. They were especially stingy against the run as they held Dowdle to just 53 yards on 18 carries. They also recorded four sacks of Bryce Young, whose forgettable day included an interception to defensive back Alontae Taylor. Steady Shough. While he isn't lighting things up, Shough has nonetheless provided the Saints with steady quarterback play since he entered the starting lineup. One area that could still be cleaned up, though, are his interceptions as he has thrown a pick in three consecutive games.

While he isn't lighting things up, Shough has nonetheless provided the Saints with steady quarterback play since he entered the starting lineup. One area that could still be cleaned up, though, are his interceptions as he has thrown a pick in three consecutive games. Chuba time. While his touches have been limited this season, Chuba Hubbard was a big reason why the Panthers upset the Rams. Hubbard ran for a season-high 83 yards while also catching two passes for 41 yards and a score.

While his touches have been limited this season, Chuba Hubbard was a big reason why the Panthers upset the Rams. Hubbard ran for a season-high 83 yards while also catching two passes for 41 yards and a score. Forever Young. Bryce Young has given the Panthers extremely efficient play at the quarterback position. The former No. 1 overall pick has thrown twice as many touchdown passes (18) than picks and is completing a career-best 63.4% of his passes. He threw three touchdowns and completed 75% of his passes during last week's win over the Rams.

Bryce Young has given the Panthers extremely efficient play at the quarterback position. The former No. 1 overall pick has thrown twice as many touchdown passes (18) than picks and is completing a career-best 63.4% of his passes. He threw three touchdowns and completed 75% of his passes during last week's win over the Rams. Scoring at a likely premium. This is a matchup between two of the NFL's lowest-scoring offenses. Carolina is currently 28th in scoring, while the Saints are 30th. New Orleans' offense is last in the league in red zone efficiency.

This is a matchup between two of the NFL's lowest-scoring offenses. Carolina is currently 28th in scoring, while the Saints are 30th. New Orleans' offense is last in the league in red zone efficiency. Ageless wonder. Saints linebacker Demario Davis -- the team's reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year -- has continued to play at a high level during his age 36 season. The two-time Pro Bowl player is currently eighth in the NFL with 118 tackles.

Panthers vs. Saints prediction, pick

This should be a tight game between two teams that are playing well. I'm taking the Panthers largely because of their advantage at running back. Carolina has one of the league's better running back combos in Dowdle and Hubbard, while the Saints are currently dealing with multiple injuries at the position. Pick: Panthers -3, Under 40.5