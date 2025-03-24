Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

As of today, we are officially one month away from the start of the 2025 NFL Draft. To celebrate, I will be making draft cookies and drinking draft beer. We'll also be celebrating in today's newsletter by unveiling Pete Prisco's first mock draft of the year.

Of course, we won't only be talking about the draft today: A lot of quarterback news came out over the weekend and we'll be touching base on all of that.

As always, here's your daily reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, all you have to do is click here.

1. Mock Draft Monday: Pete Prisco unveils his first mock

Getty Images

It's time for another edition of Mock Draft Monday, which is where we hunt down one of our NFL Draft gurus and force them to give you a new mock draft since there's no better way to start the week than with a fresh mock.

This week, we have a special mock draft and that's because it's from Pete Prisco, who is unveiling his first mock draft of the season.

Let's check out his top 10:

1. Titans: QB Cam Ward (Miami)

2. Browns: EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)

3. Giants: QB Shedeur Sanders (Colorado)

4. Patriots: OT Will Campbell (LSU)

5. Jaguars: CB/WR Travis Hunter (Colorado)

6. Raiders: RB Ashton Jeanty (Boise State)

7. Jets: DL Mason Graham (Michigan)

8. Panthers: EDGE Jalon Walker (Georgia)

9. Saints: TE Tyler Warren (Penn State)

10. Bears: OL Kelvin Bank Jr. (Texas)

One pick that stands out here is Tyler Warren. Prisco has the Penn State tight end being selected with the ninth overall pick and if that happens, Warren would become just the third tight end over the past 10 years to be selected in the top 10.

Prisco also has three quarterbacks going in the first round. Besides Ward to the Titans and Sanders to the Giants, he has the Steelers taking Mississippi's Jaxson Dart with the 21st overall pick.

If you want to see how the rest of Pete's first round pans out, then be sure to check out his entire mock draft here.

For more draft coverage, you can hear Ryan Wilson every week on "With the First Pick," our year-round NFL Draft podcast here at CBS Sports. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

2. Ranking every NFL team by the value of their draft picks

We started off with a mock draft today, but we're not done with the draft just yet: We're also going to rank every NFL team by the value of their draft picks. Josh Edwards went through and calculated the value of each team's picks and then ranked each team based on those calculations.

In news that probably won't surprise you, the Titans, Browns and Giants, who hold the top three picks, all ranked at the top of Josh's value rankings, which is why we're going to look at the BOTTOM three teams in his ranking.

Here's a look at the three teams with the LEAST amount of draft ammo heading into April:

30. Rams. "Los Angeles has its first-round pick for the second consecutive year, but it is later in the round and the next selection is not until No. 90 overall. Few, if any, teams have been as good as the Rams finding contributors on Days 2 and 3 of the draft. They will have to continue that trend this year as they continue to build around Matthew Stafford."

31. Commanders. "Washington has just five picks in this year's draft after picking six times in the top 100 overall in 2024. They have retained the rights to each of their first two selections but traded their third- and fourth-round picks in exchange for Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore."

32. Vikings. "Minnesota has just four picks and, had it not been for the addition of a third-round compensatory selection, it would only have one pick in the top 100 -- the first-round selection at No. 24 overall. The Vikings parted with this year's second- and third-round choices as a part of their move up the board for Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner a year ago. Sixth- and seventh-round draft choices were sacrificed as part of the Za'Darius Smith trade with Cleveland two years ago."

One thing that is notable this year is that ALL 32 teams still have their first-round pick. Since 2000, there hasn't been a single draft where all 32 teams made a pick in the first round, so we could see some history made when the draft kicks off on April 24.

As for Josh's draft value ranking, if you want to see where your favorite team landed, you can check that out here.

3. QB news: Jameis Winston signs with Giants, Aaron Rodgers visits Steelers

Getty Images

We made it through almost all of last week without any major developments in the QB market, but then things exploded on Friday. It got so crazy that RYAN TANNEHILL's name was floated as a veteran option for the Vikings. Reminder: Ryan Tannehill did not play in the NFL last season.

Anyway, here's a look at where the QB market stands after a wild weekend:

Aaron Rodgers visits with Steelers. The four-time MVP took his first visit of free agency and it happened on Friday in Pittsburgh. During the trip, Rodgers spent six hours talking with the Steelers. Rodgers did leave the facility without a deal that it's a "safe bet" that Rodgers will eventually land with the Steelers. It's still unclear when Rodgers plans to make a decision. At this point, he should just wait until after the draft before making a decision on where to sign, according to Cody Benjamin. You can check out Cody's take here

The four-time MVP took his first visit of free agency and it happened on Friday in Pittsburgh. During the trip, Rodgers spent six hours talking with the Steelers. Rodgers did that it's a "safe bet" that Rodgers will eventually land with the Steelers. It's still unclear when Rodgers plans to make a decision. At this point, he should just wait until after the draft before making a decision on where to sign, according to Cody Benjamin. You can Jameis Winston signs two-year deal with the Giants. The Giants didn't want to get stuck without a quarterback, so they decided to make a move on Friday by signing Winston to a two-year, $8 million deal

The Giants didn't want to get stuck without a quarterback, so they decided to make a move on Friday by signing Winston Giants still open to signing Russell Wilson. The reason Jameis might not end up starting for the Giants is because they're still looking to add another quarterback. Although they signed Winston, the Giants are still open to the idea of adding Wilson, so he could end up in New York

The reason Jameis might not end up starting for the Giants is because they're still looking to add another quarterback. Although they signed Winston, the Giants are still open to the idea of adding Wilson, so he Vikings considering Ryan Tannehill. Although the Vikings appear to be leaning toward making J.J. McCarthy the starting QB for 2025, the team still wants to bring in a veteran quarterback and that QB might end up being Ryan Tannehill. The Vikings have had some discussions with Tannehill, who was out of the NFL last year. The 36-year-old has started 151 games in his career and would actually be a solid option at the backup spot. You can read more about the Vikings' talks with Tannehill here

Besides the quarterbacks we just mentioned, the are still several other guys still available, including Joe Flacco, Carson Wentz, Drew Lock and Trey Lance.

4. NFL's new kickoff rule could be undergoing some changes this year

When the NFL's 32 owners approved the new kickoff rule last March, the approval came on a one-year trial basis. Now that we've made it through the first year, it appears that the new kickoff rule will likely be sticking around, but the league does plan on making at least one tweak.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones recently broke down what those tweaks could look like:

Touchback gets moved out to the 35-yard line. Under last year's rule, the touchback was at the 30-yard line, but under this potential rule change, the touchback would be moved to the 35-yard line. The idea here is that it would discourage the kicking team from simply booting the ball out of the end zone on a kickoff knowing that the return team will automatically get the ball at the 35-yard line. Getting the ball at the 35 is huge, because that means a team would need to gain just 20 to 25 yards to get into field goal range.

Under last year's rule, the touchback was at the 30-yard line, but under this potential rule change, the touchback would be moved to the 35-yard line. The idea here is that it would discourage the kicking team from simply booting the ball out of the end zone on a kickoff knowing that the return team will automatically get the ball at the 35-yard line. Getting the ball at the 35 is huge, because that means a team would need to gain just 20 to 25 yards to get into field goal range. Move kickers back 5 yards. Under last year's rule, kickers would set up the football up at their own 35-yard line for a kickoff. Under this possible proposal, they would move it back five yards and set it up at the 30-yard. The idea here is that it would prevent kickers from booting the ball out of the end zone, but kickers are so good that 5 yards might not matter.

Jones also mentioned that the NFL could end up going with both proposals (You can check out his full story here). Whatever the proposal is, we should find out soon. The competition committee will almost certainly release the new proposal before the start of the NFL's annual league meeting next week, which runs from March 30 thru April 2.

5. Joe Milton landing spots: Patriots could trade mobile QB

Getty Images

With the addition of Joshua Dobbs this offseason, the Patriots seem pretty set at quarterback. They have Drake Maye in the starting spot and Dobbs behind him as the backup. That leaves Milton as the odd man out, and because of that, there's a chance that he could get traded this offseason.

So where could he end up? Tyler Sullivan attempted to answer that question by coming up with some landing spots. Let's check out three of the teams on his list.

Cowboys. "The Cowboys allowed Cooper Rush to walk in free agency for a contract with the Baltimore Ravens, and it does not seem like they're all that interested in bringing Trey Lance back, so perhaps Milton could be a target for them as they search for Dak Prescott's new backup."

"The Cowboys allowed Cooper Rush to walk in free agency for a contract with the Baltimore Ravens, and it does not seem like they're all that interested in bringing Trey Lance back, so perhaps Milton could be a target for them as they search for Dak Prescott's new backup." Browns. "If the Browns decide against taking a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 2 overall pick and opt for the likes of pass rusher Abdul Carter or receiver/corner Travis Hunter, a run at Milton could make some sense. Given his lack of experience, Milton shouldn't be looked at as a bona fide starter for any of these potential trade partners, but is a worthwhile lottery ticket."

"If the Browns decide against taking a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 2 overall pick and opt for the likes of pass rusher Abdul Carter or receiver/corner Travis Hunter, a run at Milton could make some sense. Given his lack of experience, Milton shouldn't be looked at as a bona fide starter for any of these potential trade partners, but is a worthwhile lottery ticket." Raiders. "It would be WILD to see the Patriots call up their old pal Tom Brady and coordinate a trade that gives the Raiders a quarterback, but this makes sense for Las Vegas even after the trade for Geno Smith. He is currently only signed through the 2025 season, but there is a logical school of thought that the team will extend him in some capacity. However, Smith is still 34 years old and will turn 35 in the middle of next season. Trading for Milton gives them an opportunity to land a young developmental quarterback to work behind Smith over the next few years before handing him the keys to the offense, if all goes according to plan."

Sullivan's got a few more landing spots, and you can check those out here.

6. Extra points: Brandin Cooks returning to New Orleans

It was a busy weekend in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.