The New York Giants will take on the Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while the Giants are 0-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. Los Angeles is favored by 13 points in the latest Rams vs. Giants odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 48. Before entering any Giants vs. Rams picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 7-2 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model enters Week 4 on an incredible 103-67 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Giants. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Giants vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Giants spread: Rams -13

Rams vs. Giants over-under: 48 points

Rams vs. Giants money line: Los Angeles -750, New York +525

What you need to know about the Rams

The Rams fell 35-32 to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. Darrell Henderson rushed for 114 yards and a TD on 20 carries, and Jared Goff passed for two TDs and 321 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in a rushing touchdown. Goff led four consecutive scoring drives vs. Buffalo as the Rams nearly overcame a 28-3 third quarter deficit. He has two-plus TD passes in seven of his past eight starts.

Robert Woods had five catches with 104 scrimmage yards and a TD catch in Week 3. He is one of two players with 175-plus receiving yards and 50-plus rushing yards (63) in 2020. Aaron Donald had two sacks and also forced a fumble. He has 7.5 sacks in his past seven games at home.

What you need to know about the Giants

Meanwhile, the Giants suffered a tough 36-9 defeat vs. the injury-depleted San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday. Daniel Jones had two turnovers and led New York in rushing with 49 yards. Jones has multiple turnovers in 10 of 16 career games. The Giants have three touchdowns, and have not led in a game since the first half of Week 1. New York ranks in the bottom three in total yards (273.3), rushing (56.7) and points (12.7).

Darius Slayton had a team-high 53 receiving yards in Week 3. He has six receiving TDs in his past six games on the road. Blake Martinez had nine tackles and a sack in Week 3. He is the only NFL linebacker with 30 tackles and two sacks this season.

How to make Rams vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Rams vs. Giants 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Rams? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Giants spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 4 of the NFL season on an incredible 103-67 roll.