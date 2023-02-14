Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are not officially tied to each other beyond next month, when the star quarterback is scheduled to hit 2023 free agency. But that doesn't mean the two sides aren't in communication about Baltimore's future. Even amid stagnant negotiations over a long-term contract, the Ravens sought -- and used -- input from Jackson before hiring Todd Monken as the new offensive coordinator, per CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson.

Since the day after Greg Roman's late-January resignation as the Ravens' previous OC, Anderson reported Tuesday, the team received Jackson's input "on the offense from a philosophical and schematic standpoint" and "folded (his thoughts) into the evaluation process" while seeking a replacement. Communication from other key players was also welcomed, Anderson said.

Monken, who spent the last three seasons in college football as Georgia's OC, will be tasked with rebuilding an offense that's struggled to improve -- especially through the air -- since Jackson's 2019 MVP breakout. It remains to be seen, of course, what Jackson's role will be in said offense, considering his pending free agency. Baltimore has said repeatedly it intends for Jackson to be the QB long-term, but the two sides have failed to approach a lucrative extension. It's likely the team will use a franchise tag to control the QB's immediate future this offseason, but what happens after that is anyone's guess.

As for the remainder of the Ravens' reworked staff, Monken's assistants will be finalized through a collaborative effort between coach John Harbaugh and the new OC, Anderson reported Tuesday. Baltimore recently had conversations with former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury about a potential role, per Anderson, but those talks did not lead to an imminent partnership.