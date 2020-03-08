Redskins aiming to bring back both Ereck Flowers and Brandon Scherff
Flowers started all 16 games at guard for Washington in 2019
Ron Rivera and the Washington Redskins don't have many important impending free agents this offseason, but they do have some big decisions to make along the offensive line. While everyone is aware of the Trent Williams drama, both of Washington's starting offensive guards are set to hit free agency as well. It wasn't long ago that Ereck Flowers was considered one of the worst first-round draft busts in recent memory, but the Redskins now want to bring him back.
During a recent appearance on Redskins Nation, Rivera made it clear that Washington wants to bring back not only Brandon Scherff, but Flowers as well.
"We're going to try to bring both guards back," Rivera told Larry Michael.
The former No. 9 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft was released by the New York Giants midway through his fourth season back in 2018, after he struggled at both the left and right tackle spots. He was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he started at left tackle for the remainder of the year, but wasn't brought back in 2019. The Redskins took a flier on Flowers last offseason and decided to move him inside as a guard. He then started all 16 games and improved as the year went on.
Despite not having Williams for the entire season and not having Scherff for five games due to injury, the Redskins' offensive line finished at No. 13 in the league according to Pro Football Focus and their power rankings.
Scherff is set to become one of the highest-paid offensive guards in the league and if the Redskins do end up keeping Williams, he will likely want a new contract as well. With Flowers also expecting a new deal, the Redskins could sink a lot of money into their offensive line this offseason, but it sounds like Rivera believes it's worth it.
"Once we get that situation figured out, we will have four of the five (starters) that we know what's going to happen," Rivera said. "Then again, the looming question will always be Trent."
