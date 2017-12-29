Redskins reportedly have 'no plans for major changes,' won't fire Jay Gruden
The Redskins have overcome several injuries to remain competitive under Gruden
The NFL's coaching carousel is expected to be busier than usual this offseason, as plenty of jobs should be opening up. Don't expect the Redskins' coaching job to be one of those.
On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Redskins have "no plans for major changes," which means Jay Gruden's job is apparently safe.
At 7-8 heading into a meaningless Week 17 showdown against the Giants, the Redskins will miss the playoffs for a second straight season. But considering how many serious injuries they've dealt with -- from Su'a Cravens to Chris Thompson to Trent Williams to Jordan Reed -- and how much talent they lost in the offseason like receivers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, the Redskins shouldn't be ashamed of the record. They've managed to be competitive. And quarterback Kirk Cousins maintained his level of play after the free-agent exodus.
Still, assuming Gruden does in fact keep his job, he'll probably enter the 2018 season on the hot seat. Since taking over in 2014, he's posted a 28-34-1 record with one playoff appearance. He's never won more than nine games in a single season and the Redskins are stuck in mediocrity, going 24-22-1 in the past three seasons.
Even though they appear to be keeping their coach, the Redskins should expect another hectic offseason. Once again, Cousins will enter the offseason without a long-term contract.
-
Packers re-sign Adams to big-money deal
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Green Bay's would-be free agent wideout will get about $14M per...
-
Jaguars instantly sell out tarp seats
The Jaguars are proof that winning heals all wounds
-
Bucs retaining Koetter for 2018
The Buccaneers have been a trainwreck in 2017, but they won't change directions in the off...
-
Week 17 injuries: Titans' Murray out
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team for Week 17
-
Texans' Hopkins fined for throwing ball
Hopkins is planning to appeal the fine
-
McVay predicted Gurley's amazing season
More evidence that McVay is deserving of Coach of the Year
Add a Comment