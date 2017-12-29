Redskins reportedly have 'no plans for major changes,' won't fire Jay Gruden

The NFL's coaching carousel is expected to be busier than usual this offseason, as plenty of jobs should be opening up. Don't expect the Redskins' coaching job to be one of those.

On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Redskins have "no plans for major changes," which means Jay Gruden's job is apparently safe.

One coach to take off the hot seat, if he was ever on it: #Redskins coach Jay Gruden. There is a deep understanding of the injuries they battled and how he and his staff kept it together. Heading into Week 17, no plans for major changes in Washington, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2017

At 7-8 heading into a meaningless Week 17 showdown against the Giants, the Redskins will miss the playoffs for a second straight season. But considering how many serious injuries they've dealt with -- from Su'a Cravens to Chris Thompson to Trent Williams to Jordan Reed -- and how much talent they lost in the offseason like receivers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, the Redskins shouldn't be ashamed of the record. They've managed to be competitive. And quarterback Kirk Cousins maintained his level of play after the free-agent exodus.

Still, assuming Gruden does in fact keep his job, he'll probably enter the 2018 season on the hot seat. Since taking over in 2014, he's posted a 28-34-1 record with one playoff appearance. He's never won more than nine games in a single season and the Redskins are stuck in mediocrity, going 24-22-1 in the past three seasons.

Even though they appear to be keeping their coach, the Redskins should expect another hectic offseason. Once again, Cousins will enter the offseason without a long-term contract.