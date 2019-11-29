Redskins vs. Panthers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from advanced computer model

The Washington Redskins will take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is 5-6 overall and 2-3 at home, while Washington is 2-9 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Panthers are three games behind the final wild card spot in the NFC. Washington, meanwhile, snapped a four-game losing streak last week. Carolina is favored by 10 points in the latest Panthers vs. Redskins odds, while the over-under is set at 40.5. Before entering any Redskins vs. Panthers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 13 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 31-20 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 93-63 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Panthers vs. Redskins 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Carolina took a 34-31 defeat against New Orleans last week. D.J. Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught six passes for 126 yards and two of Kyle Allen's three touchdown passes. Allen's 51-yard touchdown toss down the left side of the field to Moore in the first quarter was one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon for the Panthers. In November, Moore has 30 receptions for 442 yards and two touchdowns. He has a streak of four straight games with at least 95 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, Washington narrowly escaped with a win over Detroit 19-16. It was the Redskins' first home win in 13 months. Dwayne Haskins completed 13-of-29 passes for 156 yards and an interception. Rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been a bright spot for Washington this season, leading the team with 68 catches for 638 yards and five touchdowns.

The Panthers are stumbling into Sunday's game with the most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 19 on the season. But Washington is worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns, with only two on the season.

So who wins Panthers vs. Redskins? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Panthers vs. Redskins spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks