If anybody doubts the value of the quarterback position, or specifically drafting the right one, they need only look to the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers changed their franchises with quarterback picks in that draft. The Miami Dolphins also might have as well, although the verdict is still out on Tua Tagovailoa for a variety of reasons.

As for the Eagles, they went to the Super Bowl last year in large part because they drafted quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round in 2020. The Bengals took Joe Burrow first overall that year and the Chargers took Justin Herbert sixth overall. Miami picked Tagovailoa fifth. All four of those teams are now considered Super Bowl contenders heading into this season.

That's why when looking back at the 2020 draft in my annual regrade -- which I do three years after a draft to get a real gauge on those drafts and the way I graded them -- those teams all come out with sterling marks in my regrade. The Bengals top all the grades here with an A+, the only one I gave out.

In addition to Burrow, the Bengals also drafted receiver Tee Higgins and linebacker Logan Wilson with their first three picks. That's great drafting. But it's Burrow who has this team where it is now.

The Chargers get an A for their regrade draft, while the Eagles get a B+ and the Dolphins get a B, with both teams being hurt by other bad picks in the first round.

There were other teams who got A's in my regrade. They were the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts. All three teams added a bunch of players who will be starters this year, which means if Justin Fields (Bears), Deshaun Watson (Browns) and Anthony Richardson (Colts) can play well at the quarterback position, those teams might be ready to push for a playoff spot.

Only one team received an F, and that's the Las Vegas Raiders. They botched the draft all the way through, which is probably why former general manager Mike Mayock is no longer around -- although former coach Jon Gruden had his fingertips all over the drafts when he was there.

Three years is the proper time to wait to truly analyze a draft, so take a look and see how your team did -- and how badly I did doing the grades immediately after that 2020 draft. At least I can admit when I am wrong.

2020 Grade: A

The Skinny: This draft hasn't come close to living up to the expectations. They did get receiver DeAndre Hopkins with a second-round pick in this draft and running back Kenyan Drake for a fifth, so that helped. But first-round pick Isaiah Simmons has been just OK, which isn't great for a top-10 pick. Defensive tackles Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence, both taken in the fourth round, had 14 starts between them last season and are projected as starters this year.

How I did: Not well since I gave this draft an A. I didn't love the Simmons pick, making it my worst pick, so that kind of played true. But I liked third-round tackle Josh Jones, and he hasn't lived up to the expectations and is a backup.

New Grade: C+

2020 Grade: B-

The Skinny: The Falcons took corner A.J. Terrell in the first round and he has proven to be a good NFL player. That pick certainly worked out, but the rest of the draft doesn't have one player who is penciled to be a starter in 2023, although some could push for a starting job. Second-round defensive tackle Marlon Davidson battled through a lot of injuries and was released last October. They also have guard Matt Hennessy (third) and linebacker Mykal Walker and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (both fourth) still on the roster.

How I did: I didn't love the pick of Terrell, so I missed there. I also liked the pick of Davidson, so that's also a miss -- even if injuries were a factor. I liked the pick of Hennessy, thinking he would be the center of the future, but after starting there in 2021, he was moved to guard and will compete with 2023 second-round pick Matthew Bergeron for a starting job this year on the right side. This wasn't a good haul.

New Grade: C+

2020 Grade: A

The Skinny: The Ravens had 10 picks and only two are not on the roster right now, while none of the misses were with their first five picks. The first miss was third-round offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, who is now with the Giants. The other miss was fourth-round guard Ben Bredeson, who has started for the Giants. First-round pick Patrick Queen is a Ravens starter, but they did not pick up his fifth-year option and seemed to draft his replacement this year. Second-round runner J.K. Dobbins has been good, but injuries have limited him so far in his career. Third-round receiver Devin Duvernay has just been OK. Third-round defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is a starter, and third-round edge Malik Harrison has 19 starts in three seasons. The best value in this draft is defensive lineman Broderick Washington, who started nine games last season as a fifth-round pick. Seventh-round safety Geno Stone has been a nice player, who has also started.

How I did: I liked the pick of Duvernay in the third, saying his speed would help. It hasn't helped as much as I expected. I didn't like the pick of Dobbins, in large part because I didn't see it as a major need. I did like the pick of Queen, who has been solid, but not special. I also said to keep an eye on sixth-round receiver James Proche, but he hasn't been much more than a backup.

New Grade: B

2020 Grade: B

The Skinny: They traded away their first-round pick for receiver Stefon Diggs, which has proven to be a heck of a move. He's been a big part of the growth of Josh Allen. They took defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa in the second, which has been just a solid pick, nothing special. Third-round pick Zack Moss didn't work out and is now with the Indianapolis Colts. They hit on fourth-round receiver Gabriel Davis, who is a starter, while Tyler Bass (sixth round) is their starting kicker and seventh-round corner Dane Jackson has 22 starts in three seasons, including 14 last year. They missed on fifth-round quarterback Jake Fromm.

How I did: I liked the pick of Epenesa, saying he could be a role player who could play up and down the line, which he has. I thought Fromm was their worst pick, while I thought Moss could be a nice complement to their backfield. It never really worked out for him.

New Grade: B+

2020 Grade: A

The Skinny: They had seven picks, and their first three are all starters on their defense. They took tackle Derrick Brown in the first and edge player Yetur Gross-Matos and safety Jeremy Chinn in the second. Brown has become a good inside player, while the other two are solid starters. Brown has a chance to be special. The other pick still on the roster is backup defensive lineman Bravvion Roy. Fourth-round corner Troy Pride is now in New Orleans after battling injuries with Carolina.

How I did: I loved the pick of Brown in the first round. I thought he would become a dominant inside player. Last season, he flashed that ability in a big way. I didn't like the pick of Pride, which was the right evaluation. I thought getting the three defenders in the first three picks would give that defense a good, young nucleus. Gross-Matos only has 8 1/2 sacks in his career, but he started 17 games last season.

New Grade: B

Chicago Bears

2020 Grade: C

The Skinny: They didn't have a first-round pick after trading it as part of the deal to land edge player Khalil Mack from the Raiders. But they did well with the picks they had. They got starters in tight end Cole Kmet (second), corner Jaylon Johnson (third), receiver Darnell Mooney (fifth), edge Trevis Gipson (fifth) and corner Kindle Vildor (fifth). Gipson has 23 starts the past two seasons, while Vildor has 22 in three seasons. They missed on their sixth- and seventh-round picks, but the Bears had a good draft this year.

How I did: I loved the pick of Johnson, saying he would be a star. He isn't quite there yet, but the talent is evident as he continues to grow as a player. He has 39 starts, but needs more picks with just one in his career. I didn't love the Kmet pick, but not because I didn't like him as a player, but more because I thought they didn't need him at the time. I said to keep an eye on Gipson, which has proven to be accurate.

New Grade: A

Cincinnati Bengals

2020 Grade: B+

The Skinny: This is the draft that transformed the Bengals into one of the best teams in the league. It started with first overall pick Joe Burrow, who has become a star quarterback. This is his team. They followed it up with a great pick in the second in receiver Tee Higgins, and then in the third they took defensive leader Logan Wilson. That's a star, a close-to-being-a-star in Higgins and a good linebacker in Wilson. The rest of the draft produced three backups, although linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (fourth), offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji (sixth) and linebacker Markus Bailey (seventh) have all started games.

How I did: I loved the pick of Burrow, but who didn't? He's a great player already. I questioned the pick of Higgins, which was a miss on my part. I didn't think he ran well enough. I liked the pick of Wilson in the third. He was on my Better-Than team that year. I said the Bengals were coming. That was spot on.

New Grade: A+

Cleveland Browns

2020 Grade: B-

The Skinny: They had seven picks, with all seven still on the roster, with five likely starters in 2023. That's good drafting. First-round left tackle Jedrick Wills is a solid player, but he didn't play as well last season as in the first two. Second-round safety Grant Delpit, third-round defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, third-round linebacker Jacob Phillips and sixth-round receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones are the other projected starters, although Elliott will be pushed by rookie Siaki Ika, while Phillips is coming off an injury-shortened season. Peoples-Jones has given them the most value in this draft in terms of draft slot. Delpit, Elliott and Peoples-Jones are almost locks to start this season, while Phillips, who had four starts last year, will likely have to win his job. Fourth-round tight end Harrison Bryant and fifth-round center Nick Harris are both backups. Harris was the team's starting center heading into last season, but suffered a knee injury in the preseason and will be a backup heading into this season when he's ready to play.

How I did: I liked the pick of Harris, who I said could wait behind J.C. Tretter and then be ready to play. It worked that way, but the injury derailed those plans. I questioned taking Delpit because he was inconsistent at LSU, but he's coming off a good season after missing his rookie year in 2019. I wondered if Wills could move from the right side, his college spot, to the left side. He's done it, but needs to be better this year than a year ago.

New Grade: A

2020 Grade: B+

The Skinny: The Cowboys nailed their firs two picks, taking receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first and corner Trevon Diggs in the second. Both have been good players, with Lamb becoming a star receiver last season. Diggs has a knack for the big play, even if he gets beat more than some might think. He's still a plus corner. Third-round defensive tackle Neville Gallimore is a backup who will have to fight for a roster spot, but he does have 14 starts. They hit on fourth-round center Tyler Biadasz, who has started 33 games the past two seasons. This was a good draft.

How I did: I liked the pick of Gallimore, who hasn't quite lived up to what I expected from him. I questioned the pick of Lamb, although I did say it was nitpicking, in large part because I thought they needed help elsewhere. I liked the idea of passing on corner in the first to get Diggs in the second.

New Grade: B+

2020 Grade: B+

The Skinny: They had 10 picks and just two are projected starters this season. They are first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, who hasn't lived up to the expectations and has been mentioned in trade talks already in his career. The other is center Lloyd Cushenberry, who was taken in the third round. That's not much production from this draft. Second-round receiver K.J. Hamler has flashed, but injuries have limited him. They missed on two third-round picks, corner Michael Ojemudia and defensive tackle McTelvin Agim, both of whom are no longer with the team. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who shares time, came in the fourth. Fifth-round linebacker Justin Strnad is a backup.

How I did: I liked the pick of Agim, which clearly didn't work out, while I also questioned taking Hamler in the second after taking Jeudy in the first. I liked the pick of Cushenberry and actually liked the draft overall, which was wrong.

New Grade: C-

2020 Grade: C+

The Skinny: They took corner Jeff Okudah in the first round, but he was traded to the Falcons this year in a move that signals the Lions had enough of him. He never lived up to the lofty expectations of being the third overall pick. Of the remaining eight picks, just one -- third-round guard Jonah Jackson -- is penciled in as a definite starter this season. Third-round edge player Julian Okwara is a backup SAM linebacker now. Fourth-round guard Logan Stenberg is a backup. Second-round running back D'Andre Swift was a good player in his three seasons for the Lions, but injuries limited him and they traded him to the Eagles last month.

How I did: I liked the pick of Jackson, who I said was a mauler. I questioned the pick of Swift since they had so many other needs. I also said I would have taken Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown over Okudah, which has played true. I didn't love this draft at the time and it's played out that way.

New Grade: D-

2020 Grade: D

The Skinny: They had nine picks in the draft and two are sure starters in 2023, one of those being Jordan Love, who will get his first chance to be a full-time starter with the Aaron Rodgers trade. They took him in the first round with an eye on this transition. Second-round running back A.J. Dillon is a big part of their offense as he rotates with starter Aaron Jones. The best value came in the fifth round when the Packers took guard Jon Runyan. He has developed into a quality starter. Third-round tight end Josiah Deguara is a backup who has played at times in the past three seasons. Seventh-round defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin is a reserve.

How I did: I thought Runyan was the best pick, which has proven out so far, at least in terms of value. I didn't like the pick of Love, but who did? It didn't make sense at the time, but this season will tell if the pick was the right choice. I also didn't love the pick of Dillon, questioning whether they got even one starter in the draft. As it turned out, the only one last season was Runyan. If Love is a hit, this draft will be OK. If not, it's a bust. As of right now, it's not good.

New Grade: D

2020 Grade: C

The Skinny: The Texans traded their first-round pick this year as part of the deal to get left tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Dolphins. Tunsil has been their best offensive lineman. They had five picks the rest of the draft, but just one is a starter. That is third-round pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, who was limited to eight games last season because of injury. He had eight sacks in 2021. They missed badly on second-round defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, who was traded to the Vikings last August. The only other player still on the roster from this draft is backup tackle Charlie Heck, who has started 17 games over his three seasons.

How I did: I liked the pick of Blacklock, who I thought could develop into a quality insider rusher. He didn't. I questioned making the trade for Tunsil -- they gave up a ton -- and then paying him. I said to keep an eye on Greenard, which was right.

New Grade: C-

Indianapolis Colts

2020 Grade: B-

The Skinny: They traded their first-round pick to get defensive lineman DeForest Buckner from the 49ers. He's been a really good player in his three seasons with the Colts. They took receiver Michael Pittman and running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round. Both players are starters, with Taylor being one of the best backs in the NFL. They got starting safety Julian Blackmon in the third and starting corner Isaiah Rodgers in the sixth. That's great value for both. Backup guard Danny Pinter came in the fifth. They did miss on fourth-round quarterback Jacob Eason. This draft ended up being a good one for the Colts, especially with Taylor being as good as he is for this team.

How I did: Poorly. I didn't like the idea of trading up for Taylor, but he is a star runner. Oops. I thought it was a luxury pick. I liked the pick of Eason, who I thought could learn behind Philip Rivers. But it never worked out for him with the Colts.

New Grade: A

2020 Grade: B+

The Skinny: They had 12 picks, but of those players only one (nose tackle Davon Hamilton) is a sure starter in 2023. Fourth-round guard Ben Bartch was starting last season before a knee injury knocked him out for the season in the fifth game. He could still start this year if he makes it back. Other than that, this wasn't a good draft. They had two picks in the first round, with corner C.J. Henderson, taken ninth overall, traded to Carolina after he didn't work out and Urban Meyer gave up on him. Edge player K'Lavon Chaisson has never come close to living up to the expectations and is merely a backup after going 20th overall. Second-round receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is now in Carolina after being traded last August. Fourth-round linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, fifth-round safety Daniel Thomas and seventh-round corner Chris Claybrooks are all backups who will be challenged for their roster spots this summer.

How I did: I liked the pick of Henderson in the first round, which certainly didn't play true. I thought Bartch was a project who would need time, which he did, but I didn't love the pick. He has been better than I expected. I also said taking Chaisson to go with Henderson were good moves. Oops.

New Grade: D-

2020 Grade: B

The Skinny: They had six picks and two are definite starters in second-round linebacker Willie Gay Jr., and fourth-round corner L'Jarius Sneed. Both were big parts of their Super Bowl-winning defense from last season. First-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire flashed as a rookie, but injuries have limited him to 16 games the past two seasons and he's now considered the backup to Isiah Pacheco. Third-round tackle Lucas Niang has been a backup and has missed time with injuries, while fifth-round defensive lineman Mike Danna has been a good rotational player on their defense.

How I did: I thought Gay could be a major steal, and he has proven to be that for the Chiefs. I mentioned taking Edwards-Helaire in the first was high for a back, even though I thought he fit the offense. I also said to keep an eye on Sneed, which proved to be right.

New Grade: B-

Las Vegas Raiders

2020 Grade: B

The Skinny: They had seven picks, including two in the first round, and the only one still on the roster is fourth-round corner Amik Robertson, who is a backup. That's bad drafting. First-round picks Henry Ruggs and corner Damon Arnette both had off-field issues and were released. Ruggs recently pled guilty to DUI resulting in death and manslaughter charges, and is awaiting sentencing. Third-round receivers Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards also didn't work out. This was another awful draft by former general manager Mike Mayock.

How I did: I loved the Ruggs pick, actually comparing him to Tyreek Hill. Even before his off-field issues, he didn't show that type of ability. I questioned taking two more receivers after Ruggs, which played true. I liked Arnette. This is a draft that shows how character can impact an entire team's future -- and make our grading look bad.

New Grade: F

Los Angeles Chargers

2020 Grade: B-

The Skinny: This was the Justin Herbert draft, which makes it special. They landed their franchise passer in the first round, even though many wondered if he would turn out to be a franchise talent. He's shown he is that and more. They also took linebacker Kenneth Murray later in the first, and he's been a quality starter. Second-round running back Joshua Kelly has been little more than a backup. Sixth-round safety Alohi Gilman has nine starts and proven to be a great value pick. But this draft grade is all about Herbert.

How I did: I said the draft would be defined by Herbert, saying he has the talent but needs to be more consistent. He has been, so consider this draft defined. I also liked the pick of Kelly, which hasn't been great. I liked Murray, but didn't like the trade back into the first round to get him since I thought it was too much to give up to do so.

New Grade: A

2020 Grade: B

The Skinny: As per the case the past few seasons, the Rams traded their first-round pick in this draft as part of the trade to land corner Jalen Ramsey from the Jaguars. Ramsey helped them win a Super Bowl, but the Rams traded him to Miami this year. Second-round running back Cam Akers has been just OK for Los Angeles in large part because he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in 2021. He did show well late last season. Second-round receiver Van Jefferson has been a productive player when healthy and is expected to start this season. Third-round linebacker Terrell Lewis and third-round safety Terrell Burgess are no longer with the team. Fourth-round tight end Brycen Hopkins is a reserve, while sixth-round safety Jordan Fuller is a starter who has started 29 games but played in just three because of injury last season.

How I did: I liked the pick of Jefferson in the second and questioned taking Akers in that same round. I thought they got great value in the third by taking Lewis and Burgess. That's not good. With Ramsey no longer on the roster, and not a lot of production from the rest of the draft, this was not a good draft.

New Grade: D

Miami Dolphins

2020 Grade: A-

The Skinny: This was the Tua Tagovailoa draft, with the Dolphins taking the quarterback with the fifth overall pick. They picked him ahead of Justin Herbert, which still is a questionable decision. But Tagovailoa showed well last season before going out with concussion issues. The Dolphins had two other first-round picks, tackle Austin Jackson and corner Noah Igbinoghene, Neither has come close to playing to the expectations, with Igbinoghene being the big disappointment of this draft as he has struggled when put on the field. Jackson has 30 starts, but just two last season because of injury. He is the leader to start at right tackle this season, but he hasn't come close to playing like a first-round pick. Of the eight remaining picks, three are projected 2023 starters. They are second-round picks Robert Hunt (guard) and Raekwon Davis (defensive tackle). Third-round safety Brandon Jones is the other. Sixth-round pick Blake Ferguson is their long snapper.

How I did: I loved Igbinoghene in the first, but that is a major miss on my part -- just like the Dolphins. My other favorite pick was Hunt, who I said would be a steal. He has been. I didn't like the pick of Jackson, who I thought was a project.

New Grade: B

Minnesota Vikings

2020 Grade: A

The Skinny: They had 15 picks in this draft, but the best was the first one. They landed star receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd pick in the first round. He is one of the best playmakers in the NFL. The miss in the first round came when they took the late Jeff Gladney a corner from TCU. Gladney started 15 games as a rookie, but was waived by the Vikings after an off-the-field incident in 2021. He was tragically killed in a car accident in 2022 as he tried to resurrect his career with the Arizona Cardinals. Second-round tackle Ezra Cleveland has developed into a good guard on their front. Fifth-round receiver K.J. Osborn has been their third receiver the past few seasons. The rest of the draft produced backups in guys like defensive tackle James Lynch (fourth), linebacker Troy Dye, offensive lineman Blake Brandel (sixth), safety Josh Metellus (sixth) and edge Kenny Willekes (seventh).

How I did: My favorite pick because of value was Cleveland. I thought the Vikings might take him in the first. I questioned the pick of Gladney for character reasons, which sadly played out. I liked the Jefferson pick and said to keep an eye on Dye, who hasn't been much more than a backup and special-teams player. Getting Jefferson makes this draft. Then-general manger Rick Spielman, who now works for us at CBS, had a nice draft. If only he had spent time with me like he does now before that draft. It would have been an A+ with my help.

New Grade: B+

2020 Grade: C+

The Skinny: They traded out of the first round and ended up with10 picks, but only two are set to be definite starters in 2023. They are second-round safety Kyle Duggar, who is a big part of their defense, and sixth-round guard Michael Onwenu, who is their best offensive lineman. Second-round linebacker Josh Uche has developed into a nice player on their defensive front, but he's a rotational rusher who did have 11 1/2 sacks last season. The rest of the draft produced little. The biggest miss was taking two tight ends in the third round in Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, who also played some fullback for them. Neither one is still on the roster, and their early struggles led the Pats to overpay for tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in 2021. They also used a fifth-round pick on a kicker who is not in the league. Duggar and Onwenu save this grade from being a total disaster.

How I did: I liked the pick of Asiasi, but that didn't work out. I also thought Uche went too high, and until last season's breakout for him that was true. He should be a big part of their pass rush this season. This was another Bill Belichick draft that didn't live up to the hype.

New Grade: C-

2020 Grade: B-

The Skinny: They had four picks in the draft, and the only one who is penciled in as a starter this season is first-round offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz, who has started at both center and guard. But they didn't pick up his fifth-year option, which means they might not love his worth. Third-round linebacker Zack Baun is expected to compete to start this year, but he has just eight starts in 45 games in three seasons. Tight end Adam Trautman, who was also taken in the third round, was traded to the Denver Broncos two weeks ago, a move that reunites him with Sean Payton. He was a starter the past two seasons and finished his Saints career with 60 catches.

How I did: I liked the pick of Baun, but that hasn't worked out. I liked Ruiz, but questioned taking him with other needs on their roster. I thought Trautman would be an early contributor, which he turned out to be.

New Grade: D

New York Giants

2020 Grade: B

The Skinny: They had 10 picks and the first seven are still on the roster right now. First-round pick Andrew Thomas has developed into one of the best left tackles in the game. That was a great pick, even if many questioned it at the time. Second-round safety Xavier McKinney has 25 starts the past two seasons and only an injury limited him to nine starts last season. He's a big part of their defense. Fourth-round corner Darnay Holmes has 11 starts in his career. Third-round tackle Matt Peart and fifth-round guard Shane Lemieux are backups, but both have started a well. They did a nice job with this draft, especially at the top.

How I did: I loved the pick of Thomas, who I said was the best tackle in the class. He has been that. I questioned not taking an edge player since that was a big need, but they have filled it in subsequent years. I liked the pick of McKinney in the second round and thought Peart would be the bookend to go with Thomas, which didn't play true.

New Grade: B+

2020 Grade: B+

The Skinny: They had nine picks and not one is a definite starter in 2023. They whiffed in a big way in this draft. First-round tackle Mekhi Becton has been limited by injuries and will have to compete to start this season. It's even worse when you consider they picked him ahead of Bucs tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is a Pro Bowl player. Second-round receiver Denzel Mims, third-round corner Ashtyn Davis and fifth-round corner Bryce Hall are backups, although all three have started some games in their careers. They missed big on third-round edge Jabari Zuniga, who is no longer with the team. This was not a good draft.

How I did: Not well. I liked this draft? How could I have? I liked the pick of Davis, who was one of my favorite players in the draft. But he hasn't worked out. I didn't like the pick of Zuniga, which has played true. But as a whole, I liked the draft. Like the Jets, I failed.

New Grade: D-

Philadelphia Eagles

2020 Grade: C+

The Skinny: This is one of those drafts where a team flops in the first round, but gets away with it because of a great pick in the second. The Eagles took receiver Jalen Reagor in the first. He didn't pan out and is now with the Vikings. They could have drafted Justin Jefferson when they took Reagor, which makes it sting even more. They made amends in a big way by taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round. He's now their starter and took them to a Super Bowl last year, earning a mega contract. That's a great pick. Of the remaining eight picks, five are still with the team as backups heading into the 2023 season, although fourth-round safety K'Von Wallace has a chance to start. So this was a draft that gave the Eagles a lot of depth, but only one major player. That was a big one in Hurts. Fourth-round offensive lineman Jack Driscoll has started, but he's a backup, and sixth-round pick Quez Watkins has produced as a third receiver.

How I did: I didn't like taking Hurts because they had Carson Wentz and I thought Hurts was a luxury pick. But that proved to be way off base. That's a big miss for me. I liked the pick of Reagor, which is bad, but said to keep an eye on Wallace, who has seven starts in his career. This is a good draft only because of Hurts, otherwise it's way below average.

New Grade: B+

2020 Grade: B-

The Skinny: The Steelers traded away their first-round pick to get safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins. That has proven to be a heck of a trade as Fitzpatrick is a big part of their defense and a ball hawk on the back end. They took receiver Chase Claypool in the second, but then traded him to the Bears last season. Third-round edge Alex Highsmith has proven to be a good starter, coming off a career-best 14 1/2 sacks last season. That's a big hit. Fourth-round guard Kevin Dotson had 17 starts last season, but will be pushed for his job this summer. Fourth-round running back Anthony McFarland is a backup.

How I did: I liked the pick of Dotson, saying he could become a quality starter. He's been just OK. I didn't like the pick of Claypool, which has proven to be right. I liked the move to get Fitzpatrick and also mentioned I like the pick of Highsmith. So I did well evaluating their draft.

New Grade: B+

2020 Grade: B

The Skinny: They had five picks in this draft, with first-round receiver Brandon Aiyuk being the best of them. He's developed into a big part of their offense after a slow start. First-round defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who was taken 11 picks before Aiyuk in the first round at pick No. 14, has not come close to playing up to expectations as injuries have limited him the past two seasons. Fifth-round tackle Colton McKivitz is expected to push for the right tackle spot this season, while seventh-round receiver Jauan Jennings is the third receiver, coming off a 35-catch season. They also traded for left tackle Trent Williams during this draft, giving up a fifth in this draft and third the next year. That is the best move of them all.

How I did: I liked the pick of Aiyuk and mentioned some scouts wondered about Kinlaw because he played too high. I questioned not taking a corner, which did lead to some problems. I also mentioned how big the trade to get Williams would be.

New Grade: B

2020 Grade: C+

The Skinny: They took linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round and he was proving to be a really good player before suffering a knee injury in January. There is some debate whether he will be ready for the season. Second-round edge Darrell Taylor missed his rookie season after a setback with his rehab following a college injury, but he has 16 sacks the past two seasons, including 9 1/2 last season. Third-round guard Damien Lewis has 45 starts in three seasons, including 16 last season. Fourth-round tight end Colby Parkinson and fourth-round running back DeeJay Dallas are both backups.

How I did: I was wrong about a lot with this draft. I did like the Brooks pick, but it took him a while to get going and now he has the knee. I didn't love the Taylor pick, which has been proven wrong. I liked Lewis in the third and really liked Parkinson, but he's been mostly a backup, although he had two starts last season and is coming off his best year.

New Grade: B-

2020 Grade: B-

The Skinny: They had seven picks, three in the first 76. Of those three, two are starters and good players in first-round tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. in the second. Wirfs is one of the better tackles in the NFL as he moves from the right side to the left side this coming season. Winfield is a playmaker on the back end. Third-round running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been mostly a backup. The late-round picks didn't work out at all for Tampa Bay.

How I did: I liked the picks of Wirfs and Winfield, saying Winfield had the range teams love. He does. I also thought Wirfs would be an immediate starter, which he was, although he was more dominant as a rookie than I even expected. I didn't like the pick of Vaughn, writing there were better options.

New Grade: B

2020 Grade: C

The Skinny: They had six picks and just one is projected to be a starter this season in corner Kristian Fulton. He has 24 starts the past two seasons. Only one other player is still on the roster, that being seventh-round backup corner Chris Jackson. They missed big time on first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, who was cut after playing just four snaps for the Titans because of off-field issues. They missed on third-round runner Daryyton Evans, who played just six games for them and is now in Indianapolis.

How I did: I thought they got great value by taking Fulton when they did, which has proven to be right. I also liked Wilson, but who knew he had so many issues? That's a major blow for a team that had so many offensive-line issues last year. I didn't love the pick of Larrell Murchison in the fifth, and he is now with the Rams.

New Grade: D-

2020 Grade: B

The Skinny: They took edge player Chase Young with the second overall pick. He flashed star potential as a rookie, but then suffered a major knee injury in 2021. He wasn't the same player last season. This year is big for him. After that, they took running back Antonio Gibson in the third after trading their second-round pick the year before to draft Montez Sweat. Gibson has been a big part of their offense the past three years. Fourth-round offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles has been a sometimes starter, although he will open as a backup in 2023. They hit big on seventh-round safety Kamren Curl, who is one of the better players on their defense. Seventh-round edge James Smith-Williams had 14 starts and three sacks last season. But he has mostly been a backup.

How I did: I loved the pick of Young, but who didn't? The injury has changed the trajectory of his career. I questioned trading the second to draft Sweat the year before, but Washington nailed that decision. I liked the picks of Gibson and Charles since both were on my Better-Than team that year. I also said fourth-round receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden had a chance, but he retired after two seasons with just one catch.

New Grade: B