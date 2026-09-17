The NFL season just started, but the bold takes are already in midseason form. One of the most discussed comments this week came from Super Bowl champion and CBS Sports' own Russell Wilson, who suggested Burrow may leave the Cincinnati Bengals after this season.

"If it doesn't go well in Cincinnati this year ... Joe Burrow is gone," Wilson said earlier this week. "I think he wants to leave, and what's going to be interesting is, where does he go?"

Wilson explained his comments on this week's episode of "Set Hut!" with three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long.

"I made a comment about Joe Burrow; everyone started freaking out," Wilson said, laughing. Long chimed in, "I kinda liked it."

The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback emphasized how competitive Burrow is and how strong his desire to win is.

"It's just what I feel," Wilson said, backing up his comments that Burrow could make a change if the Bengals don't go far this season. "I feel like Joe is a rockstar, he's a baller, he's a guy who wants to win, he's a competitor ... he wants to be an all-time great, and I think he has that talent."

Wilson used an example from Burrow's college career to back his point, reminding fans that Burrow transferred from Ohio State to LSU for a better chance at winning. He called the QB's choice to leave "one of the best decisions of his life."

In Cincinnati, Burrow has Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, who both got sizable contract extensions in 2025, and Wilson believes they are "two of the most dynamic receivers maybe to ever play." But he had a fair question for them as well.

"The question is, do Chase and Higgins get tired of losing? They gotta figure it out because that's so much talent there," Wilson said.

The team has a lot of talent, but glaring issues have kept them from progressing over the last few seasons. One was the defense, and the other big one was protecting QB1.

The front office has been heavily criticized for not doing enough to keep Burrow, who has dealt with significant injuries during his career, healthy. The quarterback was limited to just eight games last year and 10 games in 2023. Wilson says the key is keeping Burrow on the field, and that falls on the organization to protect him. The offensive line kept Burrow's jersey rather clean last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, allowing just one sack. That was a promising start to keeping their star on the field.

The Bengals were in the Super Bowl not too long ago, losing to the Los Angeles Rams to end the 2021 season, and they made it to the AFC Championship the next year. Since then, the Bengals have watched the playoffs from their couch. If the streak extends to four seasons without a playoff appearance, the Tiger King could be suiting up in different colors in the future.

Long says the Bengals are making strides to become that Super Bowl contender again, and Wilson says they're "not that far away," especially with the improvements shown through Week 1. But Cincinnati doesn't have an easy division, with the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers both threats in the AFC North. Every team in their division except the Cleveland Browns won their Week 1 game, the best overall record for a division in the AFC for opening week.

In their 33-27 Week 1 victory over the Bucs, Burrow had a 71.4% completion rate, 254 yards, one touchdown and one pick-six. The Bengals now head to Houston to face the Texans in Week 2.