Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set for Sunday night, and the Chiefs had a COVID scare when their barber tested positive for COVID-19 this week. David Samson broke down what happened and had questions about the team's story on his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson."

"The scare makes me a little cynical about the facts of the case," Samson said.

Backup offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore was in the middle of a trim when the barber received a positive test result. Kilgore continued to get his haircut, went into isolation and the barber went into isolation as well.

The team said only two people had been exposed, but there were 20 people in line to get a cut, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Samson is wondering how this was even a situation that occurred. He said:

My question is this to the NFL, how exactly did you let a barber have access to players on a Super Bowl participant before that barber got the results of the test. Anybody who's in contact with players who's a tier one contact needs to be tested every day. We've been talking about this for almost a year.

Samson added, "I find it extremely hard to believe that Daniel Kilgore was the only player who got his hair cut by the barber."

Thinking of the possibility that a key player like Mahomes or Bucs quarterback Tom Brady could be exposed or test positive, Samson notes that many were saying if one of the quarterbacks is unavailable for the game due to the coronavirus protocol, the league would postpone the game.

Thinking of that scenario, Samson says, "The game will go on ... It's about business."