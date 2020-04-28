Samson: Why the Patriots shouldn't keep Justin Rohrwasser
David Samson doesn't believe the Patriots should sign the sixth round pick
Over the weekend, the New England Patriots selected Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser in the 2020 NFL Draft. Shortly after getting drafted, it was revealed that Rohrwasser had a tattoo that was linked to a right-wing militia group.
On Monday, Rohrwasser announced that he was going to get the tattoo removed due to all of the negative backlash that he's received.
During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson said that he doesn't believe that Rohrwasser should be a member of the Patriots.
"The Patriots have history. They signed Antonio Brown and thought they'd get him going again. And he was too much to handle, so they just released him. Justin Rohrwasser has completed exactly no passes, run for no yards, and hasn't missed a field goal either. He has no track record If the Patriots are smart, they will remove him from their roster before he even gets a chance to be on their roster. They won't sign him. There is history for this Justin, you better be ready for it."
The Patriots have always been an organization that is based on structure and discipline. Perhaps that's why they've won six Super Bowls under head coach Bill Belichick.
Rohrwasser is certainly going to be put under a microscope in the coming months and Samson believes that the Patriots should absolve themselves of the whole situation.
