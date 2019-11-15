Texans vs. Ravens odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 11 predictions from proven computer model

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is 7-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while Houston is 6-3 overall and 3-2 on the road. Baltimore is just 1-6 against the spread in its last seven games at home, but is averaging 421.7 yards per game on offense, the second-best mark in the NFL. Houston, meanwhile, is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games on the road but is giving up an average of 277.3 passing yards per game to opposing offenses, the fourth-worst mark in the league. Baltimore is favored by four points in the latest Texans vs. Ravens odds, while the Over-Under is set at 49.5. Before you make any Texans vs. Ravens picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 11 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 29-18 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 91-61 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, Last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Ravens vs. Texans 10,000 times and the results are in.

The model has taken into account that Houston was able to grind out a solid victory over Jacksonville in its last outing, winning 26-3. Quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 22-of-28 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Running back Carlos Hyde gained 160 yards on 19 carries, averaging over eight yards per carry against Jacksonville. Watson has passed for 2,432 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, and Hyde has rushed for 704 yards on 149 carries and three rushing touchdowns.

Baltimore, meanwhile, is coming off a dominant victory over the winless Cincinnati Bengals last week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sensational for Baltimore, completing 15-of-17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns, while also carrying the ball seven times for 65 yards and another score. Tight end Mark Andrews also had a strong showing against the Bengals, recording six catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

Two stats to keep in mind before Sunday's kickoff: Baltimore enters this matchup with 15 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the NFL. However, the Texans come into Sunday's contest boasting the second fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at three.

