Texans vs. Ravens odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 11 predictions from top-rated computer model

Two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league square off on Sunday when Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Texans are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games, but have won just two of their last 10 meetings against Baltimore. The Ravens, meanwhile, have won five consecutive games but are just 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games at home. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. Baltimore is favored by four in the latest Ravens vs. Texans odds, off a half-point from the opener, while the over-under is set at 49.5. Before you make any Texans vs. Ravens picks, you'll want to see the latest NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 11 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 29-18 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 91-61 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, Last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Ravens vs. Texans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Texans feature an offense that can hurt opposing defenses in a variety of ways. Watson has proven to be one of the most lethal quarterbacks with his arm, completing 70.2 percent of his passes this season for 2,432 yards and 18 touchdowns. He's also proven to be a dynamic threat with his legs, averaging over five yards per carry with five additional scores.

Running back Carlos Hyde has also seen a resurgence in Houston. The former second-round pick has 704 yards and three rushing touchdowns this season, and he's rushed for over 115 yards in two of his last four outings. Meanwhile, DeAndre Hopkins remains one of the best receivers in the league. Hopkins has eclipsed the century mark in two of his last three games and now looks to exploit a Baltimore defense that gives up 252.9 passing yards per game to opposing offenses.

Baltimore, meanwhile, is coming off a dominant victory over the winless Cincinnati Bengals last week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sensational for Baltimore, completing 15-of-17 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns, while also carrying the ball seven times for 65 yards and another score. Tight end Mark Andrews also had a strong showing against the Bengals, recording six catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

Two stats to keep in mind before Sunday's kickoff: Baltimore enters this matchup with 15 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the NFL. However, the Texans come into Sunday's contest boasting the second fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at three.

So who wins Ravens vs. Texans? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Texans vs. Ravens spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.