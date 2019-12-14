Texans vs. Titans odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from advanced computer model

A month ago, it looked like the AFC South was going to be a two-horse race between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. But with the Tennessee Titans ripping off four consecutive wins and the Colts dropping three straight, a late-season battle between the Titans and Texans on Sunday looms as the season's biggest AFC South contest. The Texans are hoping they'll get the big-play ability of wide receiver Will Fuller (questionable, hamstring) back into their lineup, while the Titans have been playing it safe in practice this week with running back Derrick Henry (questionable, hamstring).

Henry is expected to play and Tennessee is listed as a three-point home favorite in the latest Titans vs. Texans odds for the 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Nissan Stadium. After opening at 47.5, the over-under has moved all the way up to 51.5. Before entering any Texans vs. Titans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 15 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 95-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Titans vs. Texans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that the Titans are the hottest team in the NFL against the spread, with a 5-1-1 record since Ryan Tannehill took over as the starting quarterback. Tannehill is completing a staggering 73.4 percent of his passes and has now accounted for multiple touchdowns in each of the seven games he's played. With Henry rushing for 149.8 yards per game during the current four-game winning streak, the Titans suddenly have one of the most balanced offenses in the NFL.

However, the Texans rank ninth in the league in total offense, while the Titans are 19th in total defense. Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson has shredded the Titans throughout his short career, with 803 yards passing and eight touchdowns against just two interceptions while completing 73.3 percent of his passes. He's also rushed for 138 yards and two more scores in three career games against Tennessee.

The Titans come into the matchup boasting the fourth most rushing touchdowns in the league at 16. Henry has 13 of those. But the Texans enter the game with only seven rushing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the league.

So who wins Texans vs. Titans? And which side of the spread can you bank on over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Texans vs. Titans spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that has crushed its NFL picks.