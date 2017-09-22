Vikings rule out Sam Bradford for Week 3, setting up Case Keenum to face Buccaneers
Bradford missed last week's game against the Steelers with a knee injury
For the second consecutive week, the Minnesota Vikings will be without their starting quarterback. After a report from ESPN.com's Dan Graziano on Friday, the Vikings confirmed that Sam Bradford will not play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, as the knee injury that held him out last week against the Steelers will do so again.
A report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen stated that Bradford visited Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on his injured knee.
Anytime a player goes to see Dr. Andrews, you immediately become concerned about a potential long-term absence. To that end, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer offered an extremely vague assessment of when Bradford might play next when asked about it after the team's loss to the Steelers.
"Sam is fine," Zimmer said when asked about Bradford's possible playing status. "He might play one game from now, he might play six weeks from now. Either way, he's fine."
After the game against the Buccaneers, the Vikings have three straight games against NFC North rivals. They host the Lions in Week 4, travel to Chicago to face the Bears in Week 5, and then play host to the Packers in Week 6. For as long as Bradford is out, backup Case Keenum is expected to start, as he did last week. At least, unless Bradford's absence lasts so long that Teddy Bridgewater returns to the field before Bradford does.
