The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts each got a tick in the win column in Week 1 and this week will face off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. on CBS. The Broncos beat the Tennessee Titans 20-12 last week, while the Colts dominated the Miami Dolphins 33-8.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones came out with something to prove and played like it, leading his offense to a score on every drive. Indy finished with 418 total yards compared to Miami's 133, went 3 for 3 in fourth down scenarios and didn't turn the ball over.

In Denver's win, it was their defense I was most impressed with, giving up just eight points, recovering two fumbles and getting to the quarterback six times.

This week, it's an offense coming off a strong win vs. a defense coming off a strong win, which should make for an interesting matchup.

Where to watch Colts vs. Broncos

Date: Sunday, Sept. 14 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium -- Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: -1.5; O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings)

Colts vs. Broncos: Need to know

Can Daniel Jones achieve consistency? If there's one thing Jones hasn't given much of in his career, it's playing well consistently. There have been many quarterbacks who struggle until years into their career when they find the right fit (see also: Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith), so could Jones be one of those examples? It's far too early to tell, but last week's play wasn't just decent, it was fantastic. He doesn't need to lead his offense to a score on every drive each week, but does need to establish himself as a trustworthy QB1.

Bo needs to know ball security. Bo Nix turned the ball over twice last week and the team lost two fumbles. In many games, four turnovers would end in a loss and this is an element of their game they need to make improvements on, or next time it will be an L.

Broncos defense. While it wasn't against the most dynamic of offenses, Denver still had a great showing on defense. Their 133 total yards allowed and 62 passing yards allowed were the best in the league in Week 1. The Colts offense is coming in with extra energy from their big win, so the Broncos defense needs to do the same. Coach Sean Payton worked on keeping their core in Denver and one game in, it's been beneficial.

Colts vs. Broncos prediction, pick

The Broncos are the slight favorites here, but I'm picking the Colts to get the win at home and improve to 2-0. Pick: Colts, Over 42.5