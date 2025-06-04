The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Dan Muse to be the 23rd coach in franchise history, the team announced.

"During this process, we met with many candidates who we felt would have been a fit as the next head coach of the Penguins, but ultimately, Dan Muse stood out as the best choice," said Kyle Dubas, president of hockey operations and general manager, in a statement. "What separated Dan was his ability to develop players, win at all levels where he has been a head coach and his consistent success coaching special teams in the NHL. From his success in developing college and junior players, to his impactful work with veteran players during his time in the NHL, Dan has shown a proven ability to connect with players at all stages of their careers and help them to reach their potential."

Muse, 42, has two decades of coaching experience, including five seasons as an NHL assistant with the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers. Most recently, Muse was on Peter Laviolette's coaching staff as a defensive assistant with the Rangers from 2023-25.

He ran the penalty-kill units with both the Predators and Rangers in recent years. The Rangers possessed the third-best penalty-kill unit with a 84.5% success rate during the 2023-24 season, while he led the Predators to the fourth-best penalty-kill percentage in his two full seasons with the franchise from 2017-19.

Muse does have coaching experience with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League from 2015-17. During the 2016-17 campaign, the Steel had the top record in the Eastern Conference and the third-best record across the USHL.

Elsewhere around the coaching carousel, the Seattle Kraken have hired former New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert, the Vancouver Canucks promoted assistant coach Adam Foote, and Rich Tocchet returns to the Philadelphia Flyers as their new coach. Currently, the Boston Bruins are the only NHL team that has yet to officially hire a coach.

