NHL Entry Draft 2018: First round order of picks, team needs for selections 1-31

Here's the order for Friday night's draft, starting with the Sabres at No. 1

As soon as the Washington Capitals hoisted the Stanley Cup, the NHL's offseason officially got underway. Next season 30 teams will try to dethrone the Caps, which means that they've got some work to do this summer to improve and position themselves to compete both in the short and long term. 

One of the biggest ways a team can accomplish that goal is through the NHL Entry Draft. Not every player entering the draft will be able to provide an immediate help at the NHL level. Some can, but many others will turn into development projects that can turn into major pieces or major busts down the line.

Every team has needs to address as the draft approaches. Many clubs will be looking to help fuel their future and build the depth in their system with young prospects. For the teams whose needs are more immediate, they can flip their picks/prospects on draft day for players who can come in and help right away. 

Either way, the NHL Draft is always an exciting time for teams, players and fans alike because it brings plenty of action and plenty of promise. Below you can find this year's order of picks in the first round and the areas of need that each team may look to address through the draft.

NHL 2018 Draft
1
Sabres
Needs:  Defense, two-way wingers
2
Hurricanes
Needs: Forwards, goaltending
3
Canadiens
Needs: Playmakers down the middle, scoring, defense
4
Senators
Needs: Everything
5
Coyotes
Needs: Playmakers, defense
6
Red Wings
Needs: Defense, wingers
7
Canucks
Needs: Two-way defensemen
8
Blackhawks
Needs:Turning this pick into immediate help, either through draft or trade
9
Rangers
Needs: Any strong pieces for rebuild
10
Oilers
Needs: Young talent they won't ultimately trade for pennies on the dollar.
11
Islanders
Needs: Forward help for John Tavares, hopefully.
12
Islanders
Needs: See above.
13
Stars
Needs: Centers, defense
14
Flyers
Needs: Defense, wingers
15
Panthers
Needs: Wingers
16
Avalanche
Needs: Scoring
17
Devils
Needs: Defense, scoring help from players not named Taylor Hall
18
Blue Jackets
Needs: Forwards
19
Flyers
Needs: Defense, wingers
20
Kings
Needs: Offense
21
Sharks
Needs: Defense, wingers
22
Senators
Needs: Again, everything
23
Ducks
Needs: Young forwards to help their veteran core
24
Wild
Needs: Players to get excited about
25
Maple Leafs
Needs: Centers and defense
26
Rangers
Needs: Any strong pieces for rebuild
27
Blackhawks
Needs: Immediate improvement.
28
Rangers
Needs: Any strong pieces for rebuild
29
Blues
Needs: Defensive depth
30
Red Wings
Needs: Defense, wingers
31
Capitals
Needs: Continue building organizational depth

