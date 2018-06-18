NHL Entry Draft 2018: First round order of picks, team needs for selections 1-31
Here's the order for Friday night's draft, starting with the Sabres at No. 1
As soon as the Washington Capitals hoisted the Stanley Cup, the NHL's offseason officially got underway. Next season 30 teams will try to dethrone the Caps, which means that they've got some work to do this summer to improve and position themselves to compete both in the short and long term.
One of the biggest ways a team can accomplish that goal is through the NHL Entry Draft. Not every player entering the draft will be able to provide an immediate help at the NHL level. Some can, but many others will turn into development projects that can turn into major pieces or major busts down the line.
Every team has needs to address as the draft approaches. Many clubs will be looking to help fuel their future and build the depth in their system with young prospects. For the teams whose needs are more immediate, they can flip their picks/prospects on draft day for players who can come in and help right away.
Either way, the NHL Draft is always an exciting time for teams, players and fans alike because it brings plenty of action and plenty of promise. Below you can find this year's order of picks in the first round and the areas of need that each team may look to address through the draft.
|1
|Needs: Defense, two-way wingers
|2
|Needs: Forwards, goaltending
|3
|Needs: Playmakers down the middle, scoring, defense
|4
|Needs: Everything
|5
|Needs: Playmakers, defense
|6
|Needs: Defense, wingers
|7
|Needs: Two-way defensemen
|8
|Needs:Turning this pick into immediate help, either through draft or trade
|9
|Needs: Any strong pieces for rebuild
|10
|Needs: Young talent they won't ultimately trade for pennies on the dollar.
|11
|Needs: Forward help for John Tavares, hopefully.
|12
|Needs: See above.
|13
|Needs: Centers, defense
|14
|Needs: Defense, wingers
|15
|Needs: Wingers
|16
|Needs: Scoring
|17
|Needs: Defense, scoring help from players not named Taylor Hall
|18
|Needs: Forwards
|19
|Needs: Defense, wingers
|20
|Needs: Offense
|21
|Needs: Defense, wingers
|22
|Needs: Again, everything
|23
|Needs: Young forwards to help their veteran core
|24
|Needs: Players to get excited about
|25
|Needs: Centers and defense
|26
|Needs: Any strong pieces for rebuild
|27
|Needs: Immediate improvement.
|28
|Needs: Any strong pieces for rebuild
|29
|Needs: Defensive depth
|30
|Needs: Defense, wingers
|31
|Needs: Continue building organizational depth
