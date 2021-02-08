The NHL has announced that three different teams have postponed multiple games as a result of the league's COVID-19 protocols. The Buffalo Sabres' next two games (Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 against the Washington Capitals), the New Jersey Devils' next three games (Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 against the Philadelphia Flyers and Feb. 15 against the Boston Bruins), and the Minnesota Wild's next two games (Feb. 11 against the St. Louis Blues and Feb. 13 against the Los Angeles Kings) have all been postponed by the league.

A decision regarding each of the three teams returning to practice and games will be made by the NHL, the NHL Players' Association, and each team's medical group in the ensuing days.

"All three organizations have, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies," the league said in a press release.

The Sabres haven't played since they suffered a 5-3 loss at the hands of the Devils on Jan. 31. Buffalo has had six games postponed since that contest as a result of COVID-19 protocols while the Devils have had five games postponed.

In addition, the Wild haven't taken the ice since they fell 2-1 at against the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 2. Minnesota has had five games postponed.

Last Tuesday, the league announced that the Sabres would postpone games until Feb. 8 and reassess the situation.