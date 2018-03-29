Record-breaking Maple Leafs secure their best regular season in team history

The Nashville Predators are on track to win their first-ever Presidents' Trophy, the Tampa Bay Lightning have scored more than anyone in the NHL, the Boston Bruins have been the most resilient contender of the Eastern Conference and the Winnipeg Jets boast the best home record in hockey.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, however, are breaking more records than all of them.

With the 2017-18 Stanley Cup Playoffs fast approaching, the Leafs have consistently been ranked below this year's crowded crop of contenders, sitting behind six different teams in the standings. But there also might not be a more accomplished team outside Mike Babcock's current unit.

With their 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, the Maple Leafs not only secured the best regular season in franchise history thanks to their 46th victory but highlighted their historic efforts both offensively and in the net.

Forty-six wins doesn't guarantee that Toronto will go on to capture its first Stanley Cup since the 1966-67 campaign, but it marks a monumental achievement for a franchise that's been around since the NHL's inaugural 1917 season, topping even their 1999-2000 division-title run, when the season also ran for 82 games.

Within their record-setting win over the Panthers, the Maple Leafs also racked up these other accolades:

Auston Matthews, Nazem Kadri and James van Riemsdyk became the NHL's first trio this season to account for at least 30 goals apiece

Kadri and Matthews became the first center duo in Maple Leafs history to score 30 goals each

Matthews became just the third Maple Leaf to score 30 goals in each of his first two NHL seasons

Goalie Frederik Andersen set a record for most career wins, recording his 36th of the season

Patrick Marleau moved to 56th on the NHL's all-time points list with the 1,126th of his career

Toronto, which lost to the Washington Capitals, 4-2, in the first round of the 2016-17 playoffs, is currently projected to face the Bruins, its Atlantic Division rival, to start this April's postseason.