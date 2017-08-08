Sidney Crosby on if Penguins can win third straight Stanley Cup title: 'Why not?'

A day after turning 30, Sidney Crosby doesn't see the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins slowing down any time soon, suggesting a three-peat is in the cards for the back-to-back title winners.

"We're going to training camp with that in mind," Crosby said, according to NHL.com's Dan Rosen. "It'll be a big challenge, but why not?"

Crosby is right. Why not?

The Penguins haven't exactly bolstered their depth following a 2016-17 run to glory against the Nashville Predators, losing Nick Bonino to those very Predators and also saying goodbye to Chris Kunitz, Trevor Daley and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, the Vegas Golden Knights' prized expansion-draft addition. But until anyone proves to have even a semblance of their postseason resiliency, or develop supplementary scoring talent at the rate they do, the Penguins are very much in the conversation for another Stanley Cup bout.

Locking up Brian Dumoulin and keeping Conor Sheary on a bargain extension might precede still more activity from general manager Jim Rutherford, who has reportedly been eyeing more third-line depth to fill the vacancy left by Bonino's departure.