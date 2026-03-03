Atletico Madrid surprised everyone in the first leg of the Copa del Rey's quarter final, and Barcelona are now asked to make what would be a historic comeback in the second leg at the Spotify Camp Nou. German manager Hansi Flick spoke ahead of the second leg and seemed optimistic, as he said on Monday: "You always have to believe, of course. All the fans in the stadium will be supporting us. We have a good example against Dortmund last season. We need to score two goals in each half. We know it will be tough because the opponent is fantastic and really hurt us in the last match, but I think we can do it. The comeback against PSG in 2017? I don't think about the past or the future, only the present. We know the history, but our job is to get things right on Tuesday. I've never found myself in such a situation, but it doesn't scare me". Here's all you need to know ahead of Tuesday's second-leg quarterfinal:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, March 3 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, March 3 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -220; Draw +400; Atletico +450

Predicted lineups

Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Eric Garcia; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Fermin Lopez; Ferran Torres.

Atletico Madrid: Juan Musso; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Rodrigo Mendoza, Koke; Alexander Sorloth, Giuliano Simeone, Julian Alvarez; Ademola Lookman.

Prediction

Will Barcelona make it? We can definitely expect some goals from this meeting between two of the best Spanish sides, but Flick's team are favourite to win the second leg. Pick: Barcelona 3, Atletico Madrid 1.