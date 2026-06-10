Can World Cup games go into overtime? How extra time works in 48-team format

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to begin on Thursday, what can new fans tuning into the biggest event of the sport expect? This year's edition expands to 48 teams for the first time in tournament history, with the final set for July 19.

A standard soccer match consists of two 45-minute halves, for a total of 90 minutes of regular play. But in the most popular tournament across the globe, there are some slight differences once the competition moves into the knockout rounds. During the group stage of the 2026 World Cup, the 48 teams are split into 12 groups with four squads per group.

During the group stage, the game can end after 90 minutes of regulation with a win, a loss, or a draw. Three points are awarded for a win, no points if there is a loss, and in the case of a draw, the two teams each earn a point. While the group stage takes place, there is no overtime, which is called extra time.

The knockout rounds will begin following the conclusion of the group stage and that's where extra time periods could come into play. The round of 32, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the World Cup final are all games that could go to extra time if still tied after regulation.

Extra time will consist of two 15-minute halves for a maximum of 30 minutes of soccer. Unlike hockey, there is no Golden Goal rule. The World Cup once had a Golden Goal rule which meant next goal wins, but that ended following the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

If a team scores in the first period of extra time, the second 15 minute half of soccer will still be played to determine a winner. Teams can score multiple goals in extra time, and no matter what, the full 30 minutes are played out. Each team is also granted one additional substitution during extra time. If both teams are still tied after extra time, a penalty shootout will determine which team advances, or in the case of the World Cup final, lifts the trophy, as we saw with Argentina defeating France in 2022.