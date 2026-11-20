WASHINGTON D.C. -- The 2026 NWSL Championship will feature two of the top clubs and some of the league's best players. One of them is 5-foot-3, has a deceptive left foot and just won her second midfielder of the year award in three seasons in the league.

Croix Bethune, the 25-year-old attacking midfielder for the Kansas City Current, set a league record for most assists in a single season with 11 connections to her teammates. The previous record of 10, set in 2016 by former Portland Thorns FC player and U.S. women's national team hall of famer Tobin Heath, had stood for a decade. Bethune's efforts earned her a Best XI honor and the midfielder of the year award, and now she's experiencing her third NWSL Championship week in three years.



"Not my first rodeo, so, hopefully [we] end up on the brighter side of things this time. It's exciting. I mean, this is the end goal. This is where everyone wants to get, and now that we're here, we just have one more step to accomplish. Grateful to be in this position, especially with a new team. But yeah, we're still excited because this will be a great game," Bethune said of her return to the NWSL Championship with a new team.

Bethune's NWSL arrival

After Bethune established her game at USC and the University of Georgia, where she had to overcome three ACL injuries and scored 30 goals with 28 assists over 65 matches, her entry into the league was met with excitement for her creativity and flair on the ball. Injury history aside, she was a player with raw talent who still had room for growth and development.

She may have exceeded expectations in her first pro year. She won rookie of the year and midfielder of the year honors when she matched the single-season assist record in 17 games and scored five goals, but was unable to play in the 2024 NWSL Championship. Her season was cut short following a meniscus tear, and she rehabbed and returned in 2025; her two-assist, three-goal sophomore season took some getting used to, but she was still a factor in the playoffs, scoring in the semifinal and helping the Spirit reach another NWSL Championship.

Whether on the pitch or off the field, the way she shows her personality in interviews, on social media or in her choice of fashion apparel makes her unique and one of the league's rising stars.

"Yeah, I want people to know that they can be themselves and F what anybody has to say about them, whether it's good or bad, because it's your life and you're the only one with yourself 24/7, if that makes sense. From my [NWSL Awards] outfit, I'm creative. That's just how I express myself onto the playing field. And something that sticks with me, is me. M.E. -- Most Essential, version of yourself. Just always be you because you'll always be happy at the end of the day," she said after winning her 2026 awards.

Returning to Audi Field

On Saturday, Bethune will go up against her former club, the Washington Spirit, where she left a huge impact despite just two seasons of play. The Spirit drafted her third overall with a pick they traded up with Chicago Stars FC to get, and the move seemed to pay off quickly. The prospect of seeing Bethune evolve alongside Trinity Rodman or Sofia Cantore was short-lived after a trade to Kansas City Current ahead of the 2026 season.

But returning to Audi Field feels familiar and exciting for the player, despite the classic storyline of a former player returning ahead of a big game.

"Yeah, I mean DC is a great city. It's great to be back and great to be in the final with K.C. I think it'll be a very fun and interesting game. But the goal is to get to the final. So glad to make it back again," she said.

"For this team, we have worked so hard to get to this point. I feel like we started off pretty rocky in the beginning of the season. A lot of people probably counted us out. Like I said, who cares what people have to say? And I think that we make it count when you should make it count. And I think in the playoffs, in the end of the season, we definitely showed that with big-time wins."

Current chemistry

Year one in Kansas City was another high bar for Bethune. Setting a single-season assist record is impressive on its own, but what has stood out is her ability to adapt quickly to a new environment and be a consistently productive player, even if there were some small stretches of nagging injuries along the way.

She set up fellow attackers Temwa Chawinga and Michelle Cooper throughout the year. The trio hasn't always been able to be on the pitch at the same time, but when they are, they're on fire, and now all three are available when it counts the most.

"They make my job easy. They're technical. They have speed. They have soccer IQ. I think that we got in the groove of things pretty easily and very fast, and I think when you have people that understand the game, it's easier," she said.

"All of us not being on the field at the same time throughout the season, which is true, I think that's our biggest advantage during the final. Now, our entire team is healthy, our entire team, not our first 11, our entire team, but at times when we weren't together, some people have to show up. They have to step up a little more. But when we are, it's really tough for teams to figure out which player to stop because there's so much firepower."

Her adaptability and relatability might be her special X-factor. A change of environment, a first year on a new team and a first-time NWSL coach proved to be not hurdles but challenges she turned into opportunities.

"It's funny coming in as a pro. I feel like I haven't just had one coach. I've gone through a couple of coaches in D.C. My first year, we had Adrian [Gonzalez], then we had Jona [Giraldez], and then we had Adrian. So it's not anything new to have a new coach for the first go around. Changes happen, adversity happens. Like, that's just something you have to adapt to, and I think I do pretty well at that," she said.

"Chris [Armas] is such a great guy. He's made it so easy, and it's been our little secret, kind of. But it's our little pact because I'm new to the team. He's new to the team. So, we're kind of in it together."

Consistency leads to USWNT call-ups

No matter what happens in the NWSL Championship, Bethune's year isn't exactly over. She was recently named to the U.S. women's national team roster for the upcoming Concacaf W Championship. The tournament serves as qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

She points to three big areas of growth, starting with maturity.

"When people hear Croix, they obviously think creative, flashy, flair. And as a younger player, I loved that, but that's not what gets the job done. So, I think being mature and getting the win while still having those moments. Two, I'd say consistency. I know Emma has mentioned that a couple of times. 'We want to see you be consistent,' which I definitely understand. So, I think that has improved, and also just adding more tricks to the bag ... Like I've been working on set pieces. And I think I've improved defensively as well, which has been something they really wanted," she said.

Bethune's goals for the year were plentiful; she's already checked off some. She says winning another midfielder award, returning to the postseason, making the championship final and even breaking the assist record were all on her list. Getting back in the mix with the national team was another, and now she'll be competing on one of the big rosters manager Emma Hayes put together.

"I feel like I've been working all year to get called into camps, especially this one. Being hurt and missing the October camp [against Spain] was very tough for me. So to see that they recognize the work that I'm putting in for this November camp, it means everything. Especially it being my first Concacaf Championship and Emma's, this is like a huge roster to make leading into World Cup," she said.

How to watch Spirit vs. Current

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Audi Field -- Washington, D.C.

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Spirit +145 | Draw +215 | Current +160