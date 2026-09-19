September 19 is not a day like any other; it's different. San Siro turns 100, marking a century since it was inaugurated on September 19, 1926 and from that moment on hosted the home games of AC Milan, before Inter joined the city rivals in 1947. It all started thanks to the former AC Milan owner Piero Pirelli who wanted a soccer specific stadium for his team. Since then, thousands of legendary players, unforgettable memories and one of the most recognisable infrastructures made San Siro a stadium like no others.

Sometimes, coincidences leave us speechless, even when they are deeply sad. Just a few minutes after midnight on September 19, 2026, Inter and Italy legend Sandro Mazzola died at the age of 83, on the very day San Siro celebrates its 100th anniversary. A player who made San Siro historic, alongside his national team teammate and AC Milan rival Gianni Rivera in the same stadium that hosted some of the most memorable players, like AC Milan captain Franco Baresi who also recently passed away, leaving behind an immortal legacy. Baresi's last public appearance was at San Siro, earlier this year, when he brought the Olympic flame into the stadium alongside his former friend and rival Beppe Bergomi. A moment of worldwide recognition that immediately became emotional and unforgettable.

A trip to Italy is not complete without a visit to San Siro, the historic stadium that has been home to AC Milan and Inter for generations. However, it's not going to be there for long, as the two Milan clubs are working on building their new home which is set to be completed ahead of the UEFA Euro 2032 that will be hosted by Italy and Turkiye. As San Siro turns 100, a day that will be honoured ahead of the AC Milan match against Lecce that will take place on Sunday at San Siro. A century of unforgettable games, legendary players, two World Cup opening games in 1934 and 1990 and countless European nights, including four European Cup finals, but there is also a bittersweet feeling, as San Siro's days are now numbered.

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The history and why it is going to be demolished

San Siro has been the home of AC Milan and Inter, but its history extends far beyond soccer. The iconic stadium has hosted some of the most memorable sporting and cultural events, including the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games and legendary concerts by some of the biggest names in music. From Bob Marley's historic performance in 1980, the first-ever concert at San Siro, to unforgettable shows by the Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Taylor Swift, U2 or Bruce Springsteen, who has famously described San Siro as his second home, the stadium has become a landmark far beyond the world of sport. But it's all going to end soon.

There are multiple reasons why the two clubs have decided to leave the current San Siro, but on top of everything there is a financial explanation. In this case, San Siro was built back in 1926 and saw a few major renovations in 1937, 1954, 1990, and most recently in 2015, but even though it's still one of the most incredible and astonishing stadiums around the world, it can't compete with other venues in terms of revenue due to limited space. Over the years, San Siro evolved alongside the city of Milan, including from an architectural standpoint. Have you ever wondered why San Siro has three tiers on three sides, but only two on the fourth? The reason dates back to the stadium's original design: there wasn't enough space to build a third tier on that side because the trotting track was right next to it, leaving little room for construction workers and machinery. Today, with a capacity of 75,817 spectators, it remains the largest stadium in Italy.

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The new stadium is a key part of the project led by AC Milan's RedBird ownership, something that they have been working on for years and is set to become a crucial asset for the two clubs and also for the city of Milan. In January 2026, RedBird completed a refinancing transaction for the club, strengthening the financial stability of AC Milan for the long-term future. The vendor loan provided by Elliott at the time of the acquisition was replaced by a new €550 million financing facility arranged by Comvest Credit Partners.

Both Inter and AC Milan, who now own the stadium, are going to build the new San Siro, only a few meters away from the current one. A project that seemed stalled for years, until the current ownership pushed to get it done. AC Milan, under the ownership of RedBird led by Gerry Cardinale, are looking towards the next chapter of this story. The new stadium is a central priority for the ownership: a sustainable infrastructure that will host the home games of the two clubs, and will also become a new asset for the city and the neighbourhood. The target is to complete the procedural process and begin construction of the new stadium in early 2028, with the ambition of having a new home ready to host AC Milan and Inter matches in 2031, ahead of the UEFA EURO 2032 matches. Later on, the current stadium will be demolished.

Albertini shares his memories about San Siro

CBS Sports sat down with one of the legends that played in the iconic stadium, AC Milan's Demetrio Albertini, who played for the Italian giants from 1989 to 2002, and spoke about his first memories at San Siro, when in January 1989 he made his debut against Como: "I'll always remember that I was on the bench and when we scored the third goal I said to myself, "Now he's calling me, he's calling me. When I came out, there was a bit of fog, so I couldn't see the second tier. I glanced around a bit and then focused on getting onto the pitch."

But his first time at San Siro was years before, when he was a ballboy for the Italian club. "Back then there were the pre-matches, before the actual game and then afterwards we played. We played this match, as a ball boy, and it was incredible for a kid."

"San Siro was different back then. There were iron fences and no turnstiles; there were moats between the stands and the pitch, and not everyone was seated; people were standing. Atmosphere-wise, let's say in my first few years playing, there was a real difference between a night match and a day match. Night matches were played almost exclusively in the Champions League or European Cups, while most of the Serie A games were played during the day, but the atmosphere was completely different".

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There is one memory Albertini won't forget, the day he said goodbye to his fans for the last time at San Siro: "The lap around the pitch was something unforgettable. In the stadium, the first two tiers were packed, and then the final lap of honor, saying goodbye to the Curva, to all your teammates on the pitch, that's something I will never be able to forget."

It's impossible to compare San Siro with other stadiums around Europe, as Albertini also played for Barcelona at the Camp Nou and in the most important venues around the world. "I'd name two, the Camp Nou and the Santiago Bernabeu, but the atmosphere is completely different."

San Siro can also be challenging and difficult for some players. AC Milan and Inter fans are known to be demanding, as Albertini underlines.

"San Siro doesn't leave you indifferent even if you play many matches there. Because when murmurs when maybe you're not having a good match, or you misplace a pass, you hear it. Just like you hear the energy when you walk out before the match. You always tried to channel the emotions of that moment dictated to you by San Siro and the crowd. And I have to tell the truth, I never got used to it".