Thomas Partey denied entry to Canada; will not play Ghana's World Cup opener

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will play no part in his side's opening World Cup game against Panama after being denied entry to Canada.

The 32-year-old midfielder, who plays for Spanish club Villarreal, has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one of sexual assault. He is due to stand trial in London in 2027 over allegations from four different women between 2020 and 2022.

A statement from FIFA confirmed that Partey, who played for Arsenal between 2020 and 2025, was unable to travel from Ghana's training base in Providence, Rhode Island, to the fixture in Toronto on Wednesday, June 17. "FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas," the governing body announced. "As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country."

Addressing the decision to block Partey's visa, Lena Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada, said: "Canada is proud to be a host country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is working to facilitate a successful event while maintaining the safety and security of Canadians.

"Canada has been consistent that hosting major events does not change Canada's immigration laws. Every person seeking to come to Canada is assessed individually, based on the facts available and the law that applies."

CBS Sports has approached the Ghana Football Association and Partey's representatives for responses.

Partey facing ongoing criminal charges

London's Metropolitan Police began investigations into Partey in 2022 following an allegation of rape. He was arrested in July of that year over two separate counts of rape and was also interviewed under caution in February 2023 and November 2024 in relation to further allegations of rape. Throughout this time, he continued to play for Arsenal. In July 2025, days after his contract with the Premier League club had expired, he was charged with five counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

Partey has denied all those charges, as he did two additional counts of rape that were brought against him in February of this year. Last month, a judge in London ruled to delay the trial, originally due to take place in February, until June 2027. Partey is on bail during these proceedings.

Partey could play a part in Ghana's remaining group stage games, against England in Foxborough on 23 June and then Croatia four days later in Philadelphia. However, the Black Stars may yet play further games in Canada, including a round of 32 game in Toronto if they finish second in Group L. Finishing third in the group might also put them on the path to a round of 16 match in Vancouver.

Partey has won 59 caps for Ghana since making his debut in 2016 and featured in seven of the country's 10 World Cup qualifiers. Speaking before the tournament, Ghana head coach Carlos Quieroz insisted that the charges against the player would not affect his selection decisions. "If the player is here with me, my answer is clear," said Queiroz. "I don't have any comments about my own decisions. He is here so what are we talking about?

"This is not for me or you to make a judgement about. Let the events run their normal course; let the river flow and one day when the river meets the ocean we are going to find the truth."