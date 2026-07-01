2026 UFC event schedule: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2, Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry on tap

The biggest star in MMA history is back. "The Notorious" Conor McGregor returns five years after his last fight, taking on a familiar face in Max Holloway. They headline UFC 329, the crown jewel of 2026 UFC International Fight Week.

McGregor and Holloway met 13 years ago, before either became featherweight champion. McGregor won that evening, but finds himself as a significant underdog after a half-decade away from the sport. Their huge main event features a robust undercard. Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint Denis collide in a pivotal lightweight clash, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker makes his light heavyweight debut, and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson makes his UFC debut.

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One month later, two fighters with loose connections to McGregor headline UFC 330. Islam Makhachev, prized pupil of McGregor's mortal nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov, defends the welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry, McGregor's fellow Irishman. The promotion's return to Philadelphia features a second title fight, women's strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson.

Take a look below at the current UFC event schedule for 2026. Be sure to check back on this page for more information on upcoming UFC events throughout the year.

Upcoming UFC Schedule