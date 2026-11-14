One of the most anticipated events of the year is finally here. UFC's annual trip to New York always delivers on action and excitement, and UFC 334 should be no different on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. In the main event, Ciryl Gane is set to make his first defense of the heavyweight title against Josh Hokit.

The heavyweight division is stabilizing after years of turbulence. Francis Ngannou's departure from the promotion, Jon Jones' retirement and Tom Aspinall's eye injury kept the title picture in flux. But after Gane -- who previously challenged those three men for the title -- knocked out Alex Pereira at The White House, the new heavyweight champion is keen to up the activity.

Gane's first challenger also made a statement at UFC Freedom 250. Hokit went from UFC debutant to title challenger in one year. Beating Gane would conclude one of the most impressive first 12 months in the promotion's history, up there with the likes of Pereira, Israel Adesanya and Brock Lesnar. Hokit's antics rub a lot of people the wrong way, but his Fight of the Year frontrunner with Curtis Blaydes proved that he's not just a carnival act.

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Saturday's co-main event is worthy of the iconic New York City venue. Kayla Harrison is one of the most decorated women in combat sports, having won two Olympic gold medals in judo, a UFC title, and two PFL tournaments. Amanda Nunes is unequivocally the best women's MMA athlete of all time. Her resume includes wins over former UFC champions Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko (twice), Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie (twice) and Miesha Tate. Many factors are at play, including Harrison's first fight after career-threatening neck surgery and Nunes' return from a three-year retirement.

Elsewhere on Saturday, fireworks are expected when Caio Borralho takes on Yousri Belgaouri. Borralho has exploded on the scene at middleweight with an 8-1 mark since his promotional debut in 2022. Belgaouri has turned heads himself with three knockout wins in his first three appearances. Plus, "The Doctor" is in when Uros Medic makes his latest walk to the Octagon against veteran Kevin Holland. After a brutal KO loss to Punahele Soriano in January 2025, Medic has turned things around quickly -- and violently -- with four straight first-round KO wins. And the newest top flyweight prospect is back in action to open the main card when Bilal Hasan takes on Luis Gurule.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 334 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 334 fight card, odds

(Odds via DraftKings as of Nov. 13)

UFC 334 info

Date: Nov. 14

Nov. 14 Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City

Madison Square Garden -- New York City Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

9 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

UFC 334 countdown