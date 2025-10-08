The 2025 WNBA Finals will resume Wednesday with Game 3 between the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury. After losing the first two games on the road, the Mercury will return home with the hope that they can once again pull off an unexpected comeback in these playoffs.

Between the regular season and playoffs, the Mercury are 18-8 at home, compared to 14-13 on the road. Will their home-court advantage help them get a much-needed win in Game 3? Or will the Aces move one step closer to their third title in four years?

2025 WNBA Finals schedule

Game 1: Aces 89, Mercury 86 (Aces lead, 1-0)

Aces 89, Mercury 86 (Aces lead, 1-0) Game 2: Aces 91, Mercury 78 (Aces lead, 2-0)

Aces 91, Mercury 78 (Aces lead, 2-0) Game 3: Aces at Mercury (-4.5), Wednesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN/fubo

Aces at Mercury (-4.5), Wednesday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN/fubo Game 4: Aces at Mercury, Friday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN/fubo

Aces at Mercury, Friday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN/fubo Game 5*: Mercury at Aces, Sunday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC/fubo

Mercury at Aces, Sunday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC/fubo Game 6*: Aces at Mercury, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN/fubo

Aces at Mercury, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN/fubo Game 7*: Mercury at Aces, Friday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN /fubo

*If necessary

The Aces entered the season with expectations of contending after their early playoff exit last season, but got off to a disappointing start. They were still below .500 in late July and lost by 53 points to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2. That historic defeat spurred their incredible late-season turnaround, and they closed the regular season on a 16-game winning streak to earn the No. 2 seed. In the playoffs, though, the Aces have not looked so dominant. They needed all three games to defeat the Seattle Storm in the first round, and all five games to get past the Indiana Fever in the semifinals.

No one was sure what would happen with the Mercury this season after their complete overhaul in the winter. Franchise icons Diana Taurasi (retirement) and Brittney Griner (free agency) departed, and only two members of their 2024 squad returned. They brought in Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally to form a big three with Kahleah Copper, but had a largely untested supporting cast. Their regular-season campaign was choppy at times, in part due to injuries, but they proved they could be a real threat thanks to their top-tier talent. Likewise, their playoff run has been a roller coaster, but they've taken out the reigning champion New York Liberty and top-seeded Minnesota Lynx.

This is the third Finals appearance in the last four seasons for the Aces, who are seeking their third championship in franchise history. The Mercury, meanwhile, are in the Finals for the first time since 2021, and trying to win a fourth title, which would move them into a tie with the Lynx, Seattle Storm and now-defunct Houston Comets for the most all-time.

Game 3 Prediction

The Mercury moved from 2.5-point underdogs in Game 2 to four-point favorites in Game 3, per Caesars, which shows the importance of home-court advantage in this matchup. The Mercury have succeeded in this postseason by overwhelming teams with their energy and physicality, and should have a major emotional edge in this game as they return home facing a 2-0 deficit. This is essentially a must-win for the Mercury, and they'll get the job done. Pick: Mercury -4.5