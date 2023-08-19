The Los Angeles Sparks are officially the hottest team in the WNBA. They continued their late-season surge on Saturday with a stunning 78-72 victory over the league-leading Las Vegas Aces. In the process, they made history on a number of fronts and improved their chances of getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Los Angeles entered the matinee riding two active streaks: a three-game winning streak that was the longest active in the league, and a 13-game losing streak against Las Vegas that dated back to Aug. 1, 2019. Everyone assumed the latter would be the one that continued, and as a result, the first-place Aces were massive 17-point favorites.

Instead, it was the former, as we were reminded once again that games aren't played on paper.

The Sparks were simply the better team on the day. After falling in a slight hole in the first few minutes, they went on a massive 20-4 run in the middle of the first quarter to build an early double-digit lead, and maintained control for the majority of the game thanks to some tremendous defense and timely shot-making.

Layshia Clarendon led the way with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, Jordin Canada went for 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Nneka Ogwumike added 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals. As a team, they forced the Aces into 15 turnovers, and held them to 36% shooting from the field.

"Every game is important at this point," Canada said. "We have nine games left and we're right there on the cusp of making the playoffs, so we're just trying to keep this thing going. That's pretty much it. It's good to get a win against a team like this, but honestly we're just trying make sure we keep this flow going."

As 17-point underdogs, the Sparks' victory was the biggest upset by point spread in the league since 2020, per ESPN Stats and Info. In the process, they extended their winning streak to four games, which is their longest since 2021, and improved to 13-18 on the season, which puts them a full game up on the Chicago Sky in the race for the No. 8 seed. They are hoping to avoid missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season, which would be the longest drought in franchise history, and took a big step towards that goal on Saturday.

In addition, the Sparks became the first team to beat the Aces at home this season and ended the Aces' 21-game winning streak at home dating back to last season. That ensures that the Aces will not join the 2001 Sparks and 2010 Seattle Storm as the third team to go undefeated at home in a season, and protects the Sparks' record of 28 consecutive home wins from 2000-02.