WNBA trade grades: Tempo get much-needed frontcourt boost with Aneesah Morrow; Sun keep flailing in final year

With under 48 hours to go until the 2026 WNBA trade deadline at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, the first trade is finally in the books.

The Toronto Tempo might be a first-year franchise, but they made a big move on Friday by trading for Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow. In return, the Sun are getting the rights to Tempo forward Maria Kliundikova and the Tempo's 2028 second-round draft pick.

The trade shows that despite being 1-9 in its last 10 games, Toronto isn't punting on its inaugural season, despite being five and a half games back from the eighth and final playoff spot. Last year, the Golden State Valkyries made WNBA history as the first expansion franchise to reach the playoffs in their inaugural season.

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As for the 14th-place Sun, this trade does nothing for them this season, as Kliundikova is not playing in the WNBA this year. Here are our grades for this trade:

Tempo grade: A

Toronto receives: Aneesah Morrow

The Tempo needed front court depth, and in particular a strong rebounder since they are toward the bottom of the league when it comes to crashing the boards. Morrow was known as a double-double machine during her time at LSU and is trending that direction in the WNBA, too.

The Sun picked Morrow with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 draft. As a rookie, she started 23 of 41 games, averaging 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game while leading the league in defensive rebounding rate at 31.9%. This year, she has started nine games and is averaging 11.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while playing around 23 minutes per game. Morrow has registered nine double-doubles through her 20 games with the Sun this season.

Morrow has been playing some of her best basketball as of late. This week alone, she scored 21 points on 66.7% shooting from the field, along with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in a 94-88 loss against Chicago; and notched 21 points, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, in the previous game against Washington.

The 23-year-old was seen as an attractive trade target for many teams, since she is still on her rookie deal but is already making an impact. She now joins a team that was built around guards Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes, and has been searching for frontcourt stability all season as Isabelle Harrison, Nyara Sabally and Temi Fagbenle have dealt with injuries and inconsistency. She should help the Tempo win more games immediately and is a player that can grow with the organization in the future.

"We're thrilled to welcome Aneesah to our organization," said general manager Monica Wright Rogers in the official press release. "She's a relentless competitor who impacts the game in so many ways, particularly with her ability to rebound at a high level. We believe she's one of the emerging frontcourt talents in this league, and we're excited to see her play in a Tempo uniform."

Sun grade: D

Connecticut receives: The rights to Maria Kliundikova, 2028 second-round pick

The Sun are all but officially out of the 2026 playoff race and this trade won't make them more competitive this season. It also doesn't really answer any questions for the franchise moving forward -- which is especially significant for a team that will be moving to Houston and rebranding after this season.

The Tempo picked Kliundikova in the expansion draft, but she decided not to come to the WNBA this season, presumably to stay with her family in Russia. The 6-foot-4 forward is talented, but only has three WNBA seasons under her belt since being a first-round draft pick in 2018. She played with Los Angeles from 2018-19 and Minnesota in 2025.

In 2019 for the Sparks, she averaged 7.8 points on 49% shooting in 12 minutes per game, only playing 15 games that season due to a knee injury. Last season, Kliundikova averaged 4.4 points on 50% shooting while averaging 11 minutes through 34 games with the Lynx, though she did have a few impactful moments in the playoffs. She could potentially be an important piece for Houston in the future, but that's only if she decides to play in the WNBA, something she hasn't often opted to do. The 2028 second-round pick also comes with a lot of uncertainty for the franchise, as it is rare for second-rounders to make it in the league.

Considering reports that multiple teams expressed interest in Morrow, it seems curious that this was all the Sun could get for her, and it is disappointing for Sun fans to see another familiar face depart during the final season in Uncassville.

Morrow's departure also affects the team's depth. With Brittney Griner and Aaliyah Edwards currently out with knee injuries, the team now only has two healthy players to give them a presence in the post with starting center Olivia Nelson-Ododa and rookie Raegan Beers, who has averaged under 11 minutes per game this season.

"We are incredibly grateful for the time Aneesah spent with the Connecticut Sun and for the professionalism, commitment, and buy-in she showed from the moment we drafted her," said Connecticut Sun President Jen Rizzotti in the official press release. "She embraced our vision, was a tremendous ambassador for our franchise both on and off the court, and built meaningful relationships with our fans, her teammates, and staff. We wish Aneesah nothing but continued success in the next chapter of her career."