UCLA remains atop CBS Sports' women's college basketball Power Rankings, but a lot of movement took place elsewhere on the list. Michigan State and Georgia Tech entered the chat, while it's time to say goodbye to Iowa State and Louisville.

Michigan State faced its biggest test so far against Iowa on Sunday. It was a close game, but the Spartans locked in during the fourth quarter, not allowing the Hawkeyes to score a field goal for over seven minutes in an eventual win. Michigan State is now 10-0 this season, extending its best start in program history.

Georgia Tech is also off to its its best start ever at 11-0. The Yellow Jackets earned their way into the Power Rankings after an 82-76 win against North Carolina in which five players finished in double figures.

Iowa State fell out the top 25 after a 75-69 loss to Iowa. However, the Cyclones get a chance to bounce back Wednesday when the face UConn -- a team that suffered its first loss of the season last Thursday against Notre Dame. The Huskies have another tough test ahead as they take on USC this Saturday.

As for Louisville, the Cardinals are 6-5 this season after getting blown out by NC State, 72-42. They couldn't get much going on offense, shooting just 23.9% from the field and 2 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Here are the official CBS Sports women's college basketball Power Rankings:

First five out: Iowa State, Cal, Alabama, Utah, Vanderbilt