Tom Brady wants 'at least one match' in the WWE to showcase his athletic ability: 'Make it happen'

Tom Brady wants to bring his decorated athleticism to the WWE.

Brady, 48, recently sat down for a conversation with WWE superstar Cody Rhodes on the "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast live at Fanatics Fest in New York City. Brady, 48, revealed that he wants to lace up the professional wrestling boots now that he's retired his football cleats.

"I need to get an invite. I've been waiting for [WWE president] Nick Khan to come up with some storyline for me to get in the mix," Brady said on Thursday. "I feel like I'm retired from football, and I have an opportunity to go out there and still showcase that I'm a little bit of an athlete."

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion who played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, would have quite the reputation to live up to in the wrestling world. Over the last decade, several celebrities and professional athletes have delivered impressive wrestling matches that have redefined how good celebrity crossovers can be. Actor Stephen Amell and musician Bad Bunny have had strong guest appearances, while Indianapolis Colts alum Pat McAfee and social influencer Logan Paul have had extended runs with WWE.

"I think I could get in there for at least one match," Brady said. "Come on, Nick. Make it happen."

This is not the first time Brady has made WWE headlines, though his tenor is much different. In February, Brady and Paul debated the athleticism involved in pro wrestling. Brady, widely regarded as the best NFL quarterback of all time, called WWE "very cute" despite enjoying the product. His statement drew responses from pro wrestling heavy hitters like reigning undisputed WWE champion CM Punk, Drew McIntyre and Paul Heyman.

Numerous NFL players have dabbled in pro wrestling or made Hall of Fame careers out of it. Former WCW heavyweight champion Bill Goldberg played three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, while reigning world heavyweight champion Roman Reigns was a star at Georgia Tech in college. Lawrence Taylor and Rob Gronkowski have also hade crossover WWE appearances.