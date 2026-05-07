WWE Backlash takes place on Saturday from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. While the card only features five matches, some of them have major implications for WWE's future direction.

In the main event, Roman Reigns will put his world heavyweight championship on the line against his cousin, Jacob Fatu. "The Samoan Werewolf" laid out a challenge the night after Reigns won the title from CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 42, shocking Reigns. Things have only gotten more violent since, with Fatu breaking out the Tongan Death Grip on Reigns several times.

Other big matches set for Saturday include Seth Rollins taking on Bron Breakker and Asuka clashing with Iyo Sky.

Let's take a look at how CBS Sports wrestling experts Brent Brookhouse and Shakiel Mahjouri expect things to play out at Backlash.

2026 WWE Backlash predictions

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

This is a match that obviously should have happened at WrestleMania, but injuries to both men disrupted the timeline, leading to it now happening at Backlash. Breakker has been getting the better of Rollins at every turn, which historically would suggest that Rollins should get the win to grab some momentum back. That's not what we're expecting on Saturday, however. Breakker needs momentum more than Rollins. Rollins can get his eventual revenge over Breakker and The Vision down the road. Saturday should be about continuing to build Breakker into a terrifying force. Pick: Bron Breakker wins -- Brent Brookhouse (also Shakiel Mahjouri)

United States Championship -- Trick Williams (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Williams and Zayn is a midcard title feud that revolves around a dead gingerbread man. Talk about a stale follow-up to Williams' WrestleMania moment. The whole thing is disjointed. Zayn is doing a slow burn heel turn after fans soured on him. It's the right call, but it's cornered Williams into a tweener role that doesn't suit him. WWE has been hot potato-ing the U.S. title for a long time, but they have a great thing with Williams. He should win this match, put Zayn in the rearview, and forge ahead. Pick: Trick Williams retains the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Iyo Sky vs. Asuka

Another match that should have happened at WrestleMania, Sky and Asuka has been building toward this for months. Both women could really use some stabilization. Asuka has seen the promotion release Kairi Sane, leaving Asuka without her partner and no satisfactory conclusion to Sane's part in the story. Meanwhile, Sky is getting some break time from the title picture and her partner, Rhea Ripley, is now champion over on SmackDown. Sky is the woman who benefits most from a win here, so WWE should just make the easy choice. Pick: Iyo Sky wins -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Danhausen & TBA vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson

The Miz and Kit Wilson are not winning. That's no dig at either man, especially Wilson who has broken out as a solo act after Elton Prince's injury. Danhausen is a cash cow and his mystery partner will likely be CM Punk, who reportedly facilitated WWE signing the very nice, very evil superstar. Pick: Danhausen and TBA win -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Fatu looks like a serious threat to Reigns. Kudos to everyone involved -- Fatu, The Bloodline and WWE -- for conveying that so quickly. That doesn't mean that Reigns is losing, despite rumors about an upcoming break. Reigns has been world heavyweight champion for less than one month. It's unlikely he loses it so soon. After all, Reigns has the fourth longest title reign in WWE history. The company rarely takes chances with their world champions. A Fatu upset would be tremendous, but this feels more like a big first test for a title reign down the line. Pick: Roman Reigns retains the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)