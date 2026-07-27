WWE SummerSlam 2026 card: Complete list of matches for Night 1 on Saturday, Night 2 on Sunday in Minneapolis

It's time for WWE SummerSlam. One of WWE's traditional "Big Four" events, SummerSlam has been known throughout the years as an event where wrestling takes center stage compared to the more "casual friendly" approach to WrestleMania.

This year's SummerSlam promises some of that same action, with matches including Oba Femi meeting Brock Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell, CM Punk defending the undisputed WWE championship against Cody Rhodes and former Shield teammates Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns renewing their storied rivalry with the world heavyweight title on the line.

There are plenty of other intriguing matches, though one of the most intriguing is Nick Aldis' return to the ring for the first time since 2023 when he takes on Gunther.

The action goes down over two nights, Aug. 1 and 2, from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

WWE has revealed the two-night split for SummerSlam, and you can find the cards for Saturday and Sunday below.

SummerSlam Saturday match card

Undisputed WWE Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

-- CM Punk (c) vs. Cody Rhodes Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (Hell in a Cell)

Women's World Championship -- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky

-- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Iyo Sky Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu vs. Royce Keys, LA Knight and Sikoa (six-man tag team)

Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley) vs. The Bella Twins and Paige

SummerSlam Sunday match card

World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

-- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins Interim WWE Women's Championship -- Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. TBA (ladder match)

-- Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Chelsea Green vs. TBA (ladder match) Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn (No. 1 Contender's match for Undisputed WWE Championship)

Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

United States Championship -- Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin

-- Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable