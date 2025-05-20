After a one-day break, the NBA playoffs are back on Tuesday night with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves squaring off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. These two teams split their four matchups in the regular season, with three of those contests decided by single digits. So how will they fare in the Western Conference Finals?

Here's a look at the top picks for Timberwolves-Thunder from SportsLine's model, along with DraftKings' latest promo for new users looking to bet on the NBA playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

SportsLine Projection Model's top picks

Thunder -7.5

Donte DiVincenzo Under 2.5 assists (4 stars)

The Thunder enter these Western Conference Finals as the NBA title favorite (-145) and series favorite (-330) over at DraftKings, while the Timberwolves are +265 to advance to the NBA Finals. In three of the four Game 1s these teams have played this postseason, the road underdog pulled off the upset—the Timberwolves beat the Lakers in Los Angeles in the first round, followed by the Nuggets defeating Oklahoma City and Golden State, without Stephen Curry in the second half, still cruising in Minnesota in the second round. Will Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves follow that pattern again tonight? While the SportsLine projection model likes Edwards Over 32.5 points + rebounds (projected for 33.5) for Game 1, its strongest edge is the Under on DiVincenzo 2.5 assists. It's the only 4-star player prop recommendation for this contest, as he's been calculated for 2.0 assists, and his Under is priced at +126.

The Thunder are 7.5-point home favorites and -297 (wager $297 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Timberwolves are at +238 (wager $100 to win $238). The SportsLine projection model has Oklahoma City covering in 66% of simulations, giving Thunder -7.5 an 'A' grade. Meanwhile, the total is set at 216.5 with both the Over and the Under positioned at -110. You can see the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Timberwolves-Thunder Game 1, at SportsLine.

