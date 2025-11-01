Game 7 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Blue Jays begins at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday as Toronto looks for its first title since 1993, while the Dodgers are looking to defend. The first day of November also features the bulk of college football Week 10, which is highlighted by three ranked matchups. There's Texas vs. Vanderbilt, Oklahoma vs. Tennessee and Cincinnati vs. Utah to seek out prop bets at many of the best DFS apps. You could also utilize the latest Betr Picks promo code CBSSPORTS on the upcoming Week 9 NFL games, which includes the latest installment of the league's best current rivalry in Chiefs vs. Bills. This Betr Picks promotion gives new users $10 in bonus credits and a deposit match worth up to $200. Click here to get the latest Betr Picks promo code for new users:

How to claim the Betr Picks promotion on Saturday, November 1

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Betr promo.

1. Click on the "Claim Bonus" link on the page or click here

2. Register for a Betr Picks account and enter the information requested

3. Make sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when registering for an account

4. Make your first deposit of at least $10 and get a 50% deposit match worth up to $200 in Betr Bucks. To get the maximum deposit match bonus, you must deposit $400.

5. New users will also get an additional $10 in Betr Bucks upon completing registration. The Betr Bucks will be issued within one hour of registering, but please allow up to 24 hours for technical difficulties.

Betr will add up to $200 in Betr Bucks to your account after your first deposit, and you do not need to first play in any contests to secure the deposit match or registration bonus.

Get started here:

Best Betr Picks for November 1

(Projections from the SportsLine model unless otherwise noted)

QB Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt, 47.5 rushing yards - Less

Pavia has emerged as a Heisman contender but faces a tough test against the Texas Longhorns defense. Texas ranks third in the nation in run defense, allowing just 81.3 yards per game to opponents. The 2.4 yards per carry given up by the Longhorns is second-best in the nation, and Pavia is coming off just 20 yards on the ground in his last game. The model projects the quarterback to have 38 rushing yards. Select it at Betr:

QB Drake Maye, Patriots, 30.5 rushing yards - More

Maye is an MVP candidate, in part, due to his rushing ability in addition to his arm. He's had 50-plus rushing yards in each of his last two games and only three quarterbacks have more rushing yards than him on the season. New England will face Atlanta on Sunday, and the Falcons have allowed both Josh Allen (42 yards) and Baker Mayfield (39 yards) to have big games on the ground. Click here to sign up for Betr Picks:

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 275.5 passing yards - Less

Kansas City takes on Buffalo in Week 9, and the Bills possess the league's No. 2 passing defense. They haven't allowed a quarterback all season to reach 275 passing yards. However, Buffalo ranks 31st in run defense, so look for the Chiefs to lean more on the ground game than their three-time Super Bowl MVP's arm. Combine picks for a parlay on Betr for a potential payout of 6x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Betr Picks.