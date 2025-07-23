jakeshomerun-promo.png
Inside the Lines team

More Free Picks on the Inside the Lines Blog

MLB Best HR Bets 7/23

José Ramírez (CLE) +390, FanDuel

Ramírez has three home runs over his last four games and now has a homer in 7 of his last 12. Zach Eflin is making his first start in nearly a month, and when healthy this season, he hasn't been sharp—allowing 16 home runs in just 62 innings pitched. In his last 3 starts alone, he gave up 27 hits and 5 home runs. We set the line at +300 for Ramírez to hit a HR.

Christian Yelich (MIL) +650, BetMGM

Luis Castillo has been dominant over his last 4 starts, not allowing a single home run during that stretch. Still, getting +650 for Yelich to homer is worth a longshot play. Yelich has 41 plate appearances against Castillo in his career, going 6-for-29 with a home run and 11 walks. That familiarity should work in Yelich's favor. Castillo allowed 1.3 HR/9 over the last two seasons, though that number is down to 0.9 HR/9 this year. We're taking the angle that Castillo is due to give up a homer or two today. We set Yelich's line at +410 to homer.

Francisco Lindor (NYM) +400, BetMGM

Lindor is 0-for-28 over his last 6 games, but we're buying low on him today. The Angels are going with a bullpen game, and their bullpen owns the third-worst ERA in the majors at 5.06. They also lead MLB in home runs allowed with 59. Lindor has a .843 OPS at home this season, so if you're going to buy low during a slump, doing it at home makes sense. We set Lindor's line at +340 to hit a HR.

Last Month of Home Run Picks

Below is a recap of the past month of Home Run picks (over +32 units). You can see based on the units (-1u if they did not hit a HR) which hit and which did not. It does not include the 3-1 +1.68 unit Home Run Derby. You can visit the blog to see these picks when they were originally posted.

23-JunKETEL MARTE +380 DK (3.8u)RONALD ACUNA +350 BETMGM (3.5u)WYATT LANGFORD +525 BETMGM (-1u)6.25
24-JunJAC CAGLIANONE +700 bet365 (-1u)PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG +470 FD (-1u)ELLY DE LA CRUZ +370 FD (-1u)-3
25-JunKYLE SCHWARBER +300 BETRIVERS (-1u)RONALD ACUNA +375 BETMGM (-1u)BRANDON LOWE +450 BETMGM (-1u)-3
26-JunJOSE RAMIREZ +440 FD (-1u)BRENT ROOKER +400 BETMGM (-1u)RONALD ACUNA +360 BETMGM (-1u)-3
27-JunNICK KURTZ +500 FD (-1u)JUAN SOTO +450 FD (4.5u)KETEL MARTE +525 BETMGM (-1u)2.5
28-JunRILEY GREENE +425 BETMGM (4.25u)COLTON COWSER +400 BETMGM (-1u)FRANCISCO LINDOR +390 FD (-1u)2.25
29-JunNICK KURTZ +420 BETRIVERS (-1u)JUNIOR CAMINERO +450 BETRIVERS (-1u)KETEL MARTE +500 BETRIVERS (5u)3
30-JunWILYER ABREU +420 FD (4.2u)KETEL MARTE +600 BETMGM (-1u)JOSH JUNG +600 BETMGM (-1u)2.2
1-JulRILEY GREENE (DNP)JUAN SOTO (DNP)BYRON BUXTON +460 BETRIVERS (-1u)-1
2-JulNICK KURTZ +470 FD (-1u)RILEY GREENE +400 BETMGM (4u)JUNIOR CAMINERO +390 BETRIVERS (-1u)2
3-JulCAM SMITH +500 FD (-1u)PETE ALONSO +360 BETRIVERS (-1u)RHYS HOSKINS +540 BETRIVERS (-1u)-3
4-JulJUAN SOTO +390 FD (3.9u)JUNIOR CAMINERO +360 BETMGM (-1u)RONALD ACUNA +450 BETMGM (-1u)1.9
5-JulJAMES WOOD +375 BETMGM (-1u)KETEL MARTE (DNP)CHRISTIAN YELICH +540 FD (-1u)-2
6-JulKYLE STOWERS +540 FD (-1u)PETE ALONSO +450 FD (-1u)BOBBY WITT +550 BETMGM (5.5u)3.5
7-JulRILEY GREENE +475 BETMGM (-1u)KYLE SCHWARBER +450 DK (-1u)KETEL MARTE (DNP)-2
8-JulCOREY SEAGER +430 FD (4.25u)JUNIOR CAMINERO +450 DK (-1u)JAMES WOOD +600 BETMGM (-1u)2.25
9-JulWILYER ABREU +450 BETMGM (4.5u)JAZZ CHISHOLM +375 BETMGM (3.8u)KYLE SCHWARBER +400 BETMGM (4u)12.25
10-JulJONATHAN ARANDA +560 FD (-1u)PETE ALONSO +400 BETMGM (-1u)WYATT LANGFORD +470 DK (-1u)-3
11-JulSEIYA SUZUKI +425 DK (-1u)JAZZ CHISHOLM +400 BETMGM (-1u)COREY SEAGER +460 BETRIVERS (-1u)-3
12-JulJAMES WOOD +390 DK (-1u)GEORGE SPRINGER +425 BETMGM (-1u)JUAN SOTO +425 BETMGM (4.25u)2.25
13-JulTYLER SODERSTROM +450 BETMGM (4.5u)KETEL MARTE (DNP)RILEY GREENE +525 BETMGM (5.25u)9.8
18-JulJUNIOR CAMINERO +425 BET365 (4.25u)ONEILL CRUZ +425 DK (-1u)GUNNAR HENDERSON +450 BETMGM (-1u)2.25
19-JulRONALD ACUNA +390 BET365 (-1u)ONEILL CRUZ +420 BETRIVERS (-1u)JOSE RAMIREZ +350 FD (3.5u)1.5
20-JulNICK KURTZ +400 FD (-1u)RONALD ACUNA +380 DK (3.8u)LUIS ROBERT +500 FD (-1u)1.8
21-JulJAMES WOOD +475 BETMGM (-1u)GEORGE SPRINGER +450 DK (-1u)BRANDON LOWE +400 BETMGM (-1u)-3
22-JulJO ADELL +440 BETRIVERS (-1u)JAZZ CHISHOLM +450 BETRIVERS (4.5u)RILEY GRENE +500 BETMGM (-1u)2.5








TOTAL PROFIT32.5