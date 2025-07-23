MLB Best Home Run Bets July 23
Hitting at a daily rate of 80% since the All-Star break and +32.5 units in the last month! The Inside the Lines team gives out free home run picks daily. Bookmark the blog to be part of the action.
MLB Best HR Bets 7/23
José Ramírez (CLE) +390, FanDuel
Ramírez has three home runs over his last four games and now has a homer in 7 of his last 12. Zach Eflin is making his first start in nearly a month, and when healthy this season, he hasn't been sharp—allowing 16 home runs in just 62 innings pitched. In his last 3 starts alone, he gave up 27 hits and 5 home runs. We set the line at +300 for Ramírez to hit a HR.
Christian Yelich (MIL) +650, BetMGM
Luis Castillo has been dominant over his last 4 starts, not allowing a single home run during that stretch. Still, getting +650 for Yelich to homer is worth a longshot play. Yelich has 41 plate appearances against Castillo in his career, going 6-for-29 with a home run and 11 walks. That familiarity should work in Yelich's favor. Castillo allowed 1.3 HR/9 over the last two seasons, though that number is down to 0.9 HR/9 this year. We're taking the angle that Castillo is due to give up a homer or two today. We set Yelich's line at +410 to homer.
Francisco Lindor (NYM) +400, BetMGM
Lindor is 0-for-28 over his last 6 games, but we're buying low on him today. The Angels are going with a bullpen game, and their bullpen owns the third-worst ERA in the majors at 5.06. They also lead MLB in home runs allowed with 59. Lindor has a .843 OPS at home this season, so if you're going to buy low during a slump, doing it at home makes sense. We set Lindor's line at +340 to hit a HR.
Last Month of Home Run Picks
Below is a recap of the past month of Home Run picks (over +32 units). You can see based on the units (-1u if they did not hit a HR) which hit and which did not. It does not include the 3-1 +1.68 unit Home Run Derby. You can visit the blog to see these picks when they were originally posted.
|23-Jun
|KETEL MARTE +380 DK (3.8u)
|RONALD ACUNA +350 BETMGM (3.5u)
|WYATT LANGFORD +525 BETMGM (-1u)
|6.25
|24-Jun
|JAC CAGLIANONE +700 bet365 (-1u)
|PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG +470 FD (-1u)
|ELLY DE LA CRUZ +370 FD (-1u)
|-3
|25-Jun
|KYLE SCHWARBER +300 BETRIVERS (-1u)
|RONALD ACUNA +375 BETMGM (-1u)
|BRANDON LOWE +450 BETMGM (-1u)
|-3
|26-Jun
|JOSE RAMIREZ +440 FD (-1u)
|BRENT ROOKER +400 BETMGM (-1u)
|RONALD ACUNA +360 BETMGM (-1u)
|-3
|27-Jun
|NICK KURTZ +500 FD (-1u)
|JUAN SOTO +450 FD (4.5u)
|KETEL MARTE +525 BETMGM (-1u)
|2.5
|28-Jun
|RILEY GREENE +425 BETMGM (4.25u)
|COLTON COWSER +400 BETMGM (-1u)
|FRANCISCO LINDOR +390 FD (-1u)
|2.25
|29-Jun
|NICK KURTZ +420 BETRIVERS (-1u)
|JUNIOR CAMINERO +450 BETRIVERS (-1u)
|KETEL MARTE +500 BETRIVERS (5u)
|3
|30-Jun
|WILYER ABREU +420 FD (4.2u)
|KETEL MARTE +600 BETMGM (-1u)
|JOSH JUNG +600 BETMGM (-1u)
|2.2
|1-Jul
|RILEY GREENE (DNP)
|JUAN SOTO (DNP)
|BYRON BUXTON +460 BETRIVERS (-1u)
|-1
|2-Jul
|NICK KURTZ +470 FD (-1u)
|RILEY GREENE +400 BETMGM (4u)
|JUNIOR CAMINERO +390 BETRIVERS (-1u)
|2
|3-Jul
|CAM SMITH +500 FD (-1u)
|PETE ALONSO +360 BETRIVERS (-1u)
|RHYS HOSKINS +540 BETRIVERS (-1u)
|-3
|4-Jul
|JUAN SOTO +390 FD (3.9u)
|JUNIOR CAMINERO +360 BETMGM (-1u)
|RONALD ACUNA +450 BETMGM (-1u)
|1.9
|5-Jul
|JAMES WOOD +375 BETMGM (-1u)
|KETEL MARTE (DNP)
|CHRISTIAN YELICH +540 FD (-1u)
|-2
|6-Jul
|KYLE STOWERS +540 FD (-1u)
|PETE ALONSO +450 FD (-1u)
|BOBBY WITT +550 BETMGM (5.5u)
|3.5
|7-Jul
|RILEY GREENE +475 BETMGM (-1u)
|KYLE SCHWARBER +450 DK (-1u)
|KETEL MARTE (DNP)
|-2
|8-Jul
|COREY SEAGER +430 FD (4.25u)
|JUNIOR CAMINERO +450 DK (-1u)
|JAMES WOOD +600 BETMGM (-1u)
|2.25
|9-Jul
|WILYER ABREU +450 BETMGM (4.5u)
|JAZZ CHISHOLM +375 BETMGM (3.8u)
|KYLE SCHWARBER +400 BETMGM (4u)
|12.25
|10-Jul
|JONATHAN ARANDA +560 FD (-1u)
|PETE ALONSO +400 BETMGM (-1u)
|WYATT LANGFORD +470 DK (-1u)
|-3
|11-Jul
|SEIYA SUZUKI +425 DK (-1u)
|JAZZ CHISHOLM +400 BETMGM (-1u)
|COREY SEAGER +460 BETRIVERS (-1u)
|-3
|12-Jul
|JAMES WOOD +390 DK (-1u)
|GEORGE SPRINGER +425 BETMGM (-1u)
|JUAN SOTO +425 BETMGM (4.25u)
|2.25
|13-Jul
|TYLER SODERSTROM +450 BETMGM (4.5u)
|KETEL MARTE (DNP)
|RILEY GREENE +525 BETMGM (5.25u)
|9.8
|18-Jul
|JUNIOR CAMINERO +425 BET365 (4.25u)
|ONEILL CRUZ +425 DK (-1u)
|GUNNAR HENDERSON +450 BETMGM (-1u)
|2.25
|19-Jul
|RONALD ACUNA +390 BET365 (-1u)
|ONEILL CRUZ +420 BETRIVERS (-1u)
|JOSE RAMIREZ +350 FD (3.5u)
|1.5
|20-Jul
|NICK KURTZ +400 FD (-1u)
|RONALD ACUNA +380 DK (3.8u)
|LUIS ROBERT +500 FD (-1u)
|1.8
|21-Jul
|JAMES WOOD +475 BETMGM (-1u)
|GEORGE SPRINGER +450 DK (-1u)
|BRANDON LOWE +400 BETMGM (-1u)
|-3
|22-Jul
|JO ADELL +440 BETRIVERS (-1u)
|JAZZ CHISHOLM +450 BETRIVERS (4.5u)
|RILEY GRENE +500 BETMGM (-1u)
|2.5
|TOTAL PROFIT
|32.5