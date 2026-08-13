MLB predictions, odds, picks for Thursday, Aug. 13: This 3-way parlay returns well over +500

A limited nine-game Major League Baseball slate is set for Thursday, including a National League matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. ET. Other interesting matchups to consider within an MLB parlay include Cubs vs. Nationals, Phillies vs. Twins at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, Red Sox vs. Blue Jays and Rangers vs. Angels. The Dodgers are the -146 home favorite (risk $146 to win $100) over the Brewers per the latest MLB odds as they meet in Los Angeles. The Cubs (-136) are also favored versus the Nationals, with the Twins (-110) favorites against the Phillies. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5:

Your Thursday MLB parlay can go in a number of different directions with so many intriguing matchups. Which combination of MLB picks or player props should you target in a partial schedule of games? Before locking in any MLB picks, you'll want to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the latest MLB odds and locked in three confident MLB best bets for MLB betting. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of well over +500. You can only see the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

Top MLB picks for Thursday, Aug. 13

After simulating every Thursday MLB game 10,000 times, the model is backing the Over 8.5 combined runs in Brewers vs. Dodgers. The Over has hit in two of the last three Dodgers games. The Over is also 11-10-1 (52%) in 22 Milwaukee road games when the line is 8 or 8.5. Left-hander Shane Drohan (6-4, 3.87 ERA) takes the mound for the Brewers. Drohan is coming off a rough outing against the Minnesota Twins, in which he pitched five innings, allowing nine hits, six earned runs, including two home runs, in an 8-6 loss on Friday.

The Dodgers will counter with right-hander Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.54 ERA). In 20 starts, he has allowed 94 hits, 53 earned runs and 40 walks with 106 strikeouts in 105 innings of work. In his last start against the Brewers, the Over easily cleared 8.5 combined runs in an 11-3 win. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs and two walks, while striking out four. See which other MLB parlay picks to make here.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get up to a $500 trading bonus for new users with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

How to make MLB predictions for Thursday, Aug. 13

The model also has locked in two other must-see picks that push this parlay to well over +500. You can only see the model's MLB parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top MLB parlay picks for Thursday, and which best bets should you target for a chance at a payout of well over +500? Visit SportsLine now to see MLB best bets from a model that's returned more than $10,000 on top-rated picks, and find out.