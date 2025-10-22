There are 12 games on the Wednesday NBA schedule, offering an excellent opportunity to utilize the latest ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a first deposit match of up to $100 and free $5 contest entry. Among the most notable matchups of the slate are Cavaliers vs. Knicks, 76ers vs. Celtics, Pistons vs. Bulls and Spurs vs. Mavericks. The NFL Week 8 schedule also opens with Vikings vs. Chargers on 'Thursday Night Football,' and Game 1 of the 2025 MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays is on Friday. Additionally, the Wednesday sports schedule features a three-game NHL slate. Click here to get the latest ParlayPlay promo code for new users at one of the best DFS apps:

How to claim the ParlayPlay promo code on Wednesday, October 22

Here's how to claim the ParlayPlay Fantasy promo:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter and confirm required information, including username, password, name, email and date of birth. Enter the ParlayPlay promo code CBSSPORTS Verify your account, which will earn you a free entry into a $5 contest. This expires after seven days. Choose a payment method and make a first deposit, which will then be matched by ParlayPlay for up to $100.

Click here to get started:

Best ParlayPlay picks for October 22

Cooper Flagg, Mavericks, 23.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists - more (1.5x)

Flagg, the 6-foot-9 forward from Newport, Maine, was selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Mavericks after a dominant freshman season at Duke in which he averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. The Mavericks are now featuring a core that includes multiple former All-Stars -- such as Klay Thompson and Anthony Davis -- giving Flagg a veteran-rich environment in which to develop. With this blend of youth and proven talent, Dallas appears to be positioning Flagg not just as the future face of the franchise, but as the immediate centerpiece of a potential contender in the Western Conference. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Justin Jefferson, Vikings, 99.5 Receiving Yards - more (2.61x)

Jefferson has already built an impressive career résumé playing for the Vikings. He's a multiple-time Pro Bowler, earned All-Pro honors, and by his fifth season ranked among the franchise's all-time leaders in receptions and receiving yards. In the 2024 season, he caught 103 passes for 1,533 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Through the early part of the 2025 season, he has 34 catches for 528 yards and one touchdown. You can make this pick at ParlayPlay:

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers, 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI - more (1.66x)

Ohtani delivered a banner 2024 season by batting .310 with 54 home runs, 130 RBI, and 134 runs scored, helping him capture his third MVP award and lead the club to a World Series title. In 2025, he picked up where he left off, hitting 55 home runs with a .282 average and 102 RBI while maintaining an OPS over 1.000. Ohtani has continued to prove himself as one of MLB's most dominant and marketable superstars.Combine picks for a parlay on ParlayPlay for a potential payout of 6.82x.

With football season now here, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on ParlayPlay.