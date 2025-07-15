The Open Championship Best Bets

For more real-time, free picks every day: Inside the Lines Blog

Scottie Scheffler +550 To Win (Bet365), +125 Top 5 (Bet365)

The World No. 1 entered last month's U.S. Open in such dominant form that it felt like him versus the field. Scheffler arrives at Royal Portrush again demanding that respect. He's riding a streak of 10 consecutive Top 10s and leading the Tour in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green by nearly a full stroke—a margin rarely seen outside of Tiger's prime. On a course that demands precise ball striking, Scheffler's game sets up perfectly. He's also carrying links golf momentum after a T8 at the Scottish Open and a career-best T7 at The Open last year.

Tommy Fleetwood +2600 To Win (FanDuel), +225 Top 10 (BetMGM)

If the golfing gods had a pick, I'd imagine it has to be Tommy Fleetwood. He holds the record for the most top-10 finishes (42) without a victory in the PGA Tour, including six runner-up finishes — most notably, in 2019 when the Open was last at Royal Portrush. That year, Fleetwood was six strokes back from Shane Lowry but two clear of the rest of the field. The Englishman thrives on this side of the pond with 7 international wins. He ranks third on Tour in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and his recent form suggests he's not just overdue for a win, he's fully capable of capturing one.

Russell Henley +6500 To Win (FanDuel), +500 Top 10 (Caesars)

Henley has opted for quality over quantity this summer, teeing it up in just three events since the PGA Championship — resulting in a T5 at the Memorial, T10 at the U.S. Open, and T2 at the Travelers. Add in his solo 5th at The Open last year, and there's plenty of reason to back the Georgia Bulldog this week. The World No. 5 ranks 5th in Strokes Gained: Total on Tour, fueled by his combination of pinpoint driving accuracy and an elite short game — two crucial assets at Royal Portrush. While it's uncertain whether he'll claim his first major title this week, a Henley Top 10 is a smart investment.

Fill Out the Lineup:

I've got a few bonus names worth mentioning, especially if you're building a Daily Fantasy lineup or playing in a golf pool (I am—and this is a HUGE week).

Jon Rahm is always a factor at The Open, finishing T7 or better in each of the past two years. He's been in contention on Sunday at the last two majors, and I believe the Spaniard is the only player from LIV with a real chance to win it all this week.

Bobby Mac finished T6 at Portrush in 2019 when few knew his name. He returns this year with two PGA Tour wins under his belt and a runner-up finish in the last major, making the Scottish lad a dangerous contender.

Sepp Straka's ball striking sets up perfectly for Royal Portrush. He ranks 3rd in Strokes Gained: Total and 4th in Strokes Gained: Approach, giving the European a real shot at securing his third win of 2025—and his first major title.