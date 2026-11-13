Nine NBA Cup, two NHL, three NCAA Division I college football and several NCAA Division I college basketball games, including 13 involving ranked schools, highlight Friday's sports schedule. Among the more intriguing matchups is a Big Ten college football matchup feature the Illinois Fighting Illini vs. the fourth-ranked UCLA Bruins. Kickoff from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., is set for 9 p.m. ET, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, Nov. 13

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, Nov. 13

QB Ashton Daniels, Florida State Seminoles, 226.5 passing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Daniels has passed for 227 or more yards in two of the past three games, including 350 in a 36-24 loss to Clemson on Oct. 31. The SportsLine model projects Daniels to throw for 234 yards against Pittsburgh on Friday night. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Ty Dieffenbach, UCLA Bruins, 199.5 passing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Dieffenbach threw for 303 yards in Saturday's 34-20 win at Minnesota. He also threw for 264 yards in a 17-7 win over Wisconsin on Oct. 17. The SportsLine model projects Dieffenbach to pass for 231 yards against Illinois on Friday night. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Aidan Laughery, Illinois Fighting Illini, 45.5 rushing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Laughery has rushed for 46 yards or more in each of the last four games. In a 21-10 win over Oregon on Oct. 24, he carried 13 times for 123 yards and one touchdown. The SportsLine model projects Laughery to rush for 72 yards against UCLA on Friday. Combine picks on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.5x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).