The Saturday sports schedule is jam-packed, including seven NBA, 12 NHL, over 60 Division I college basketball and numerous Division I college football games, including 15 involving ranked opponents. Among the more intriguing matchups is a battle between No. 1 Miami (Fla.) against No. 11 Notre Dame. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, Nov. 7

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, Nov. 7

QB Keelon Russell, Alabama Crimson Tide, 241.5 passing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Russell has topped 242 yards passing or more in four of his last six games. In last week's 31-20 win over Texas A&M, he threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns. The SportsLine model projects Russell to throw for 251 yards on average against LSU on Saturday. Pick it at Underdog:

QB Dylan Raiola, Oregon Ducks, 216.5 passing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Raiola has thrown for 217 or more yards in each of his last two games, including 336 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 34-26 win over Northwestern. The SportsLine model projects Raiola to register 240 yards passing on average against Ohio State on Saturday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

QB George MacIntyre, Tennessee Volunteers, 196.5 passing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

MacIntyre has thrown for at least 197 yards in two of his last three games. The SportsLine model projects MacIntyre to throw for 214 yards on average against Kentucky on Saturday. Combine picks on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.5x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).