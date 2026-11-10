Six NBA games, seven NHL matchups, as well as a number of NCAA Division I college basketball games, including eight that include AP top-25 ranked teams, highlight Tuesday's sports calendar. There will also be five UEFA Women's Champions League soccer matches and three Mid-American Conference college football games. Among the more intriguing matchups is a college basketball game featuring the second-ranked Duke Blue Devils and the fifth-ranked Michigan State Spartans, making for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, Nov. 10

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, Nov. 10

QB Broc Lowry, Western Michigan Broncos, 196.5 passing yards -- Lower (1.87x)

Lowry has thrown for fewer than 196 yards in two of his past three games and in five of nine games this season. The SportsLine model projects Lowry to throw for 185 yards against Akron on Tuesday night. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Jordan Gant, Akron Zips, 89.5 rushing yards -- Higher (3.41x)

Gant has surpassed 90 yards rushing in four of his last five games. The SportsLine model projects Gant to rush for 93 yards against Western Michigan on Tuesday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Wayne Harris, Kent State Golden Flashes, 72.5 receiving yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Harris has surpassed 73 receiving yards in three of his last four games. In the Oct. 30 loss at Sacramento State, he caught three passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. The SportsLine model projects Harris to register 88 yards receiving on Tuesday against Bowling Green. Combine picks on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 12.48x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).